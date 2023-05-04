Water World: Work in progress

Location: Portland, Ore.

Company: Pacific Landscape Management

Pacific Landscape Management’s installation project at a local community college is unique. It is part of a learning opportunity for Portland Community College students.

“We bid this job to basically put in the foundation to an irrigation system — a two-wire irrigation system — through the grounds within the campus,” says Doug Crimin, an area manager with Pacific Landscape Management. “We’re just laying the foundation and getting the main lines and everything else in. That way, they can run with what we leave them.”

Crimin said Pacific Landscape Management will install around 37 valves and several quick couplers when the project wraps up within a few weeks.

“Future irrigation classes will go zone by zone and run all of the laterals and place all the heads and then tie the system into the valve, which will already be in place,” he says. “They learn how to run a two-wire system with decoders.”

Crimin says Pacific Landscape Management will work with the community college to adjust the system when needed as the student installation progresses.

“We’ll help monitor things and make sure that everything is operationally sound and working as it should,” he says. “As new technology emerges, we’ll also help the students with replacing things like pressure-regulated heads and anything that makes the system more efficient.”

This job site is at a local community college where students studying irrigation design will complete the irrigation system installation.

Pacific Landscape Management installed the main lines and valves for this two-wire system that runs through campus.

Students will eventually go zone by zone and install laterals and heads and tie them into the system.

