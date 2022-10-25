135 line from Stihl offers pros battery-powered tool options

Stihl introduced its new 135 line, which features a battery-powered platform option for pros, that offers professional gas performance, according to the company.

Stihl professional trimmers

The FSA 135 and FSA 135 R battery-powered trimmers feature an onboard battery slot that can support both an onboard battery or a backpack battery for even longer run times. Paired with a brushless motor, the trimmers are suitable for different cutting applications, including trimming, cutting and weed clearing.

“With three performance settings, the Stihl FSA 135 trimmers give users maximum versatility and run times,” said Paul Beblowksi, product manager for Stihl. “Additionally, their quiet operation gives professionals the flexibility to extend working hours during early mornings and evenings.”

The FSA 135 trimmers include the following additional features:

Certified zero-emission equipment that meets the strict requirements set forth by California Air Resources Board (CARB).

EasySpool feature allows users to easily respool the trimmer line without having to disassemble the trimmer head.

Rubberized grips provide users with enhanced comfort and control.

Onboard air filter designed to keep the motor cool and protect the motor and electronics from debris.

Available in bike handle and loop handle (R).



Stihl pole pruner

The Stihl HTA 135 pole pruner features a similar magnesium gearbox as the gas-powered Stihl HT 131 and the same shaft as the Stihl HT 135, the HTA 135. The balanced design and ability to extend up to 13 feet helps minimize operator fatigue. Other features include a brushless motor, translucent bar and chain oil tank. The pruner also features included foot mount and variable-speed trigger.

Additional features of the Stihl HTA 135 pole pruner include:

The HTA 135 features a 10-inch guide bar with a 3/8-inch Stihl Picco saw chain.

A metal air filter that allows for cool, clean air to be circulated around the motor and electronics.

Easy access to all controls on one multi-function control handle.

A retaining latch designed to prevent the unit from unintentional starts when the battery is inserted.

Stihl extended reach hedge trimmers

The Stihl HLA 135, HLA 135 K (0 degrees) and HLA 135 K (145 degrees) extended-reach hedge trimmers are built using the same shaft, gearbox and blades as the gasoline-powered HL 94. The HLA 135 is equipped with a long shaft and a 145-degree adjustable blade, the HLA 135 K (145-degree) features a short shaft and delivers with 12 cutting positions to maximize adaptability and the HLA 135 K (0-degree) is equipped with a short shaft and 0-degree fixed blade for precision trimming. All three models feature a variable-speed trigger with three performance levels, optimizing performance and run times.

The extended-reach hedge trimmers include the following features: