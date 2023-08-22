14 insider tips to help you get the most from the 2023 Equip Exposition
How does a first-time landscape contractor, equipment dealer or exhibitor find their bearings at Equip Exposition?
“Planning,” said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition. “That is the key to this massive show. Download the app and decide which sessions you want to attend and the exhibits you want to see before arriving. Be intentional about the type of show experience you want to have.”
Held Oct. 17-20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Equip Exposition boasts a million square feet of exhibit space including a 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard showcasing the newest outdoor power equipment in the industry, as well as an expanded UTV Test Track.
“Wear comfortable walking shoes and come ready to meet people,” Kiser added. “You’ll find the marketplace represented at Expo so it’s a lot to take in. You’ll see new equipment, talk to manufacturers face-to-face, meet peers to exchange best practices, and see the industry’s influencers.”
Other insider tips include:
- Register now before the registration price doubles. Lock in your early-bird ticket by Sept. 7 for only $25. On Sept. 8, registration fees will double to $50. On Oct. 16, prices double again to $100.
- Reserve your hotel room and make travel plans now. Louisville hotel rooms often sell out. Some hotels are along the trade show’s complimentary shuttle route that will get you to and from the show quickly. Book your hotel ASAP.
- Download the official Equip Exposition app. The app is the best way to plan your schedule. Mark the exhibits you want to see and the education sessions you plan to attend. Use the app during the show to navigate the layout, find information on social events and more.
- Add education and training to your registration now. Landscapers and dealers can explore ways to grow their businesses with sessions on growing and managing their businesses for greater profits. Landscaper education will include tree care, expanding into new service areas such as hardscape, pool and spa, outdoor lighting, irrigation and more. Tree climbing workshops, sponsored by Stihl and Davey Tree, offer live climbing technique sessions on a real tree in Freedom Hall. (Register for all of LM‘s Equip Expo educational sessions by registering for the show. Follow this link to get a 50 percent discount on your Equip Education registration. During the registration process, you’ll be prompted to add educational sessions.)
- Get into the show fast. In addition to express badge stations available onsite at the KEC, kiosks are also available at select hotels and the airport. Scan your registration QR code (bring your email confirmation) and print your badge. Pre-registrants also can pick up their badges in “express” lanes in the North Wing lobby. To register onsite, go to the North Wing Lobby registration area.
- Connect at the welcome reception. Expo favorite band, The Crashers, will play and it’s a perfect time to network and meet other attendees. The reception is included with your registration sponsored by Cat Compact Track Loaders.
- Fuel up on-site. New breakfast offerings at the KEC include a coffee shop in the South Wing Lobby C and Freedom Hall and the show’s Food Hall offer concessions and themed Grab & Go lunches. The Outdoor Food Yard will offer food trucks.
- Put equipment through its paces in the Outdoor Demo Yard. With 30 acres of ground available, the Outdoor Demo Yard lets you mow, mulch, cut, drive, and test the latest outdoor power equipment. The expanded UTV Test Track lets licensed drivers over 16 try the newest models.
- Visit the West Wing, a newly expanded section of Expo. From golf simulators to daily giveaways, the West Wing will offer you unique hands-on experiences including housing the Drone Zone, where you can take steps to earn a professional drone pilot certification.
- Take a run or walk. On Wednesday morning, Mulligan’s Fun Run & Walk 5K, powered by Ariens, will benefit the Kentucky Humane Society. Run/walk across the Ohio River on the city’s Big Four pedestrian bridge and in sight of Louisville’s Great Lawn.
- Bring home a rescue pup. If you are looking to add a furry family member to your pack, Mulligan’s Mutt Madness, an annual dog rescue event sponsored by the TurfMutt Foundation in partnership with the Kentucky Humane Society, brings rescue dogs available for adoption to Freedom Hall on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Learn more about the TurfMutt Foundation)
- Visit Hardscape North America (HNA). Equip Exposition registration gets you free access to HNA, the premier trade show for hardscape contractors.
- Rock out with Third Eye Blind. The show’s first-ever arena concert is a huge “thank you” to everyone who makes Equip Exposition amazing and will be held on Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center. The show also includes singer-songwriter Dylan Scott and is sponsored by the Bobcat Co. and SENIX.
- Explore Louisville. The city offers 2,500 restaurants and more than 90 attractions, such as Louisville Slugger Field.