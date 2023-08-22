14 insider tips to help you get the most from the 2023 Equip Exposition

How does a first-time landscape contractor, equipment dealer or exhibitor find their bearings at Equip Exposition?

“Planning,” said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition. “That is the key to this massive show. Download the app and decide which sessions you want to attend and the exhibits you want to see before arriving. Be intentional about the type of show experience you want to have.”

Held Oct. 17-20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Equip Exposition boasts a million square feet of exhibit space including a 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard showcasing the newest outdoor power equipment in the industry, as well as an expanded UTV Test Track.

“Wear comfortable walking shoes and come ready to meet people,” Kiser added. “You’ll find the marketplace represented at Expo so it’s a lot to take in. You’ll see new equipment, talk to manufacturers face-to-face, meet peers to exchange best practices, and see the industry’s influencers.”

Other insider tips include: