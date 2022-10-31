2022 a record year for attendees at Equip Expo

Equip Exposition said it set a new attendee record, welcoming more than 25,000 attendees and exhibitors. This year’s show debuted a new brand and new experiences for its participants. The show announced earlier in the summer that it sold out of all indoor and outdoor exhibit space available both Equip Exposition and Hardscape North America, who co-locates with Equip Expo.

“This year’s numbers show the industry is strong and optimistic about 2023. The industry continues to innovate and bring new technologies to markets evidenced by the major product announcements, education, networking that went on,” said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Equip Exposition and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns the trade show.

Expo attendees hailed from all 50 states and 49 countries, with the furthest traveling attendees journeying from Guam, New Zealand and Australia.

“The trade show remains the industry’s family reunion,” said Kiser. “This year we shook up the programming a bit and introduced lots of new ideas from an opening welcome reception and new, interactive educational sessions to Mulligan’s 5K Fun Run & Walk, a coffee bar and an expanded outdoor demo yard.”

Other new opportunities at this year’s show include landscaper educational sessions organized by Landscape Management magazine, as well as new partnerships with the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance and the Association of Outdoor Lighting Professionals.

More than 4,000 people turned out to the show’s first welcome reception at Louisville Slugger Field. Nearly 250 runners braved the cold temperatures at the inaugural Mulligan’s 5K Fun Run & Walk over the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge. The benefit run and walk, sponsored by Ariens, raised funds for the Kentucky Humane Society.

Next year’s show, which returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center, will be held Oct. 18-20, 2023.