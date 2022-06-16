2022 LM150: Big year, big numbers

2021 was another year of exponential growth in the green industry, as seen by the staggering figures displayed in this year’s LM150 list.

The total revenue of the LM150 list, sponsored by Aspire Software and The Grasshopper Co., once again set a record at $14.3 billion. That’s up about $1.7 billion from last year. The top five companies remain unchanged from last year: BrightView Holdings, TruGreen, The Davey Tree Expert Co., Yellowstone Landscape and Bartlett Tree Experts.

Sperber Landscape Co. in Westlake Village, Calif., saw a 133 percent increase in revenue and jumped up from No. 17 to No. 8 on the list. We profiled Sperber to learn a little more about the keys to the company’s huge growth.

Other list makers with triple-digit growth include No. 5 Bartlett Tree Experts of Stamford, Conn., and HeartLand of Kansas City, Mo., with 111 percent growth, and Yardnique of Morrisville, N.C., DJ’s Landscape Management of Grand Rapids, Mich., with 110 percent growth and Urban Dirt of Austin, Texas, with 100 percent growth.

Labor continues to be a challenge for the green industry. We profiled Level Green Landscape in Upper Marlboro, Md., and Conserva Irrigation of Glen Allen, Va., to learn more about each company’s unique approach to staffing for the future of the operations.

“We’ve looked outside the industry to find people that fit culturally into what we’re looking for,” says Russ Jundt, founder and owner of Conserva Irrigation. “They have a (strong) work ethic, an ability and a desire to work outdoors; (they) want to do something special and bigger than themselves.”

How we calculated our figures

LM sought submissions from landscape companies in the magazine, on LandscapeManagement.net, via email and over the phone from January through May. Companies submitted their details through an online form. LM editors compiled the results and, where applicable, removed nontypical green industry revenue sources from totals reported by companies. For example, we omit revenue from pest and janitorial services.

We estimated revenue for firms that didn’t provide data if they participated in last year’s list and reported a projected 2021 revenue figure. We calculated the numbers for client mix, profit centers and regional charts based on data submitted.

The LM150 information is self-reported unless otherwise noted. Some companies do not break out individual service lines, so we can’t be sure what revenue is specific to typical green industry services. Several firms opt not to participate in the list, there are others we are unaware of and it is possible some revenues overlap due to subcontracting agreements.

Read more:

To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.