2022 LM150: Power moves

June 16, 2022 -  By
Logo: LM staff

More than 50 companies on our 2022 LM150 list grew by 20 percent or more last year. Here’s a look at how a few of these companies did it.

Growth Rank Overall Rank Company % Change
Over 2021		 Revenue
1 8 Sperber Landscape Co. 233% $280,000,000
2 6 HeartLand 111% $388,000,000
3 49 DJ’s Landscape Management 110% $52,209,000
44 Yardnique 110% $54,600,000
5 110 Urban Dirt 100% $23,900,000
6 144 Rock Water Farm 62% $17,700,000
7 117 Michael Hatcher & Associates 55% $21,700,000
8 24 United Land Services 53% $88,700,000
9 148 Hidden Creek Landscaping 50% $17,000,000
10 119 Conserva Irrigation 48% $21,579,227
11 19 Loving 43% $119,329,170
12 135 Landry’s Landscape 41% $18,677,056
13 45 R.P. Marzilli & Co. 39% $54,150,000
14 17 Juniper 37% $138,000,000
15 62 Xquisite Landscaping 36% $42,979,400
100 Lifescape Colorado 36% $26,017,021
17 53 Environmental Management Inc. 35% $50,400,000
18 123 Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions 34% $21,003,054
19 67 Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management 33% $38,310,990
134 Saluda Hill Landscapes 33% $18,838,928
55 Creative Environments Design & Landscape 33% $49,500,000
138 Mullin 33% $18,400,000
23 50 Complete Landscaping Service 30% $51,200,000
68 Stay Green 30% $38,000,000
25 70 Pacific Landscape Management 28% $36,839,000
26 118 Green Lawn Fertilizing 27% $21,611,317
61 Bland Landscaping Co. 27% $43,200,000
18 Landscape Development Inc. 27% $124,750,000
29 95 Level Green Landscape 26% $27,417,000
113 The Joyce Cos 26% $23,060,460
114 Shinto Landscaping 26% $23,000,000
32 16 Divisions Maintenance Group 25% $169,985,250
91 Lawn Management Co. 25% $29,062,858
64 Harvest Landscape Enterprises 25% $39,875,000
105 Heaven & Earth Landscaping 25% $25,106,160
4 Yellowstone Landscape 25% $446,000,000
37 72 Southern Botanical 24% $36,000,000
39 Landscape Workshop 24% $56,000,000
98 Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting 24% $26,678,488
40 147 GreenView Partners 23% $17,307,213
107 Hoffman Landscapes 23% $24,750,000
42 129 Greener Group 22% $19,740,195
122 Texscape Services 22% $21,300,000
46 Beary Landscaping 22% $54,000,000
9 Weed Man 22% $259,562,911
115 Winterberry 22% $22,549,574
47 108 Siteworks Landscape 21% $24,240,000
126 Timberline Landscaping 21% $20,006,162
150 Heritage Professional Landscaping 21% $16,570,380
89 Santa Rita Landscaping 21% $29,100,000
111 Clarence Davids & Co. 21% $23,732,600
52 82 Earthworks 20% $31,400,000
121 Richmond & Associates Landscaping 20% $21,471,998
72 McHale Landscape Design 20% $36,000,000
146 Greenscape 20% $17,400,000
103 Service Direct Landscape 20% $25,183,000

Hidden Creek Landscaping

The Hilliard, Ohio, company purchased a pool company at the end of 2020, which added about $3.5 million in revenue in 2021.

Juniper

The Fort Myers, Fla.-based firm added 30-day price quotes and escalation clauses into contracts to manage inflation.

Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions

Focal Pointe invested in training and sales, which the Caseyville, Ill., company says helped achieve 34-percent growth between 2020 and 2021.

Divisions Maintenance Group

During the pandemic, the Newport, Ky., company focused on sanitization services. This new revenue stream helped the business grow while providing a much-needed service to its customers.

Green Lawn Fertilizing

The West Chester, Pa., company hired two new quality assurance managers to improve its product for customers.

Winterberry

The Southington, Conn., business slashed administrative time in payroll by implementing remote time reporting.

Landscape Workshop

Landscape Workshop, based in Birmingham, Ala., completed five acquisitions in 2021, two in new markets and expanded operations in key markets.

Clarence Davids & Co.

To offset rising costs from inflation, the Matteson, Ill.-based company increased rates by more than double its standard yearly price increases.

To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.

