2022 LM150: Power moves
More than 50 companies on our 2022 LM150 list grew by 20 percent or more last year. Here’s a look at how a few of these companies did it.
|Growth Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company
|% Change
Over 2021
|Revenue
|1
|8
|Sperber Landscape Co.
|233%
|$280,000,000
|2
|6
|HeartLand
|111%
|$388,000,000
|3
|49
|DJ’s Landscape Management
|110%
|$52,209,000
|44
|Yardnique
|110%
|$54,600,000
|5
|110
|Urban Dirt
|100%
|$23,900,000
|6
|144
|Rock Water Farm
|62%
|$17,700,000
|7
|117
|Michael Hatcher & Associates
|55%
|$21,700,000
|8
|24
|United Land Services
|53%
|$88,700,000
|9
|148
|Hidden Creek Landscaping
|50%
|$17,000,000
|10
|119
|Conserva Irrigation
|48%
|$21,579,227
|11
|19
|Loving
|43%
|$119,329,170
|12
|135
|Landry’s Landscape
|41%
|$18,677,056
|13
|45
|R.P. Marzilli & Co.
|39%
|$54,150,000
|14
|17
|Juniper
|37%
|$138,000,000
|15
|62
|Xquisite Landscaping
|36%
|$42,979,400
|100
|Lifescape Colorado
|36%
|$26,017,021
|17
|53
|Environmental Management Inc.
|35%
|$50,400,000
|18
|123
|Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions
|34%
|$21,003,054
|19
|67
|Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management
|33%
|$38,310,990
|134
|Saluda Hill Landscapes
|33%
|$18,838,928
|55
|Creative Environments Design & Landscape
|33%
|$49,500,000
|138
|Mullin
|33%
|$18,400,000
|23
|50
|Complete Landscaping Service
|30%
|$51,200,000
|68
|Stay Green
|30%
|$38,000,000
|25
|70
|Pacific Landscape Management
|28%
|$36,839,000
|26
|118
|Green Lawn Fertilizing
|27%
|$21,611,317
|61
|Bland Landscaping Co.
|27%
|$43,200,000
|18
|Landscape Development Inc.
|27%
|$124,750,000
|29
|95
|Level Green Landscape
|26%
|$27,417,000
|113
|The Joyce Cos
|26%
|$23,060,460
|114
|Shinto Landscaping
|26%
|$23,000,000
|32
|16
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|25%
|$169,985,250
|91
|Lawn Management Co.
|25%
|$29,062,858
|64
|Harvest Landscape Enterprises
|25%
|$39,875,000
|105
|Heaven & Earth Landscaping
|25%
|$25,106,160
|4
|Yellowstone Landscape
|25%
|$446,000,000
|37
|72
|Southern Botanical
|24%
|$36,000,000
|39
|Landscape Workshop
|24%
|$56,000,000
|98
|Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting
|24%
|$26,678,488
|40
|147
|GreenView Partners
|23%
|$17,307,213
|107
|Hoffman Landscapes
|23%
|$24,750,000
|42
|129
|Greener Group
|22%
|$19,740,195
|122
|Texscape Services
|22%
|$21,300,000
|46
|Beary Landscaping
|22%
|$54,000,000
|9
|Weed Man
|22%
|$259,562,911
|115
|Winterberry
|22%
|$22,549,574
|47
|108
|Siteworks Landscape
|21%
|$24,240,000
|126
|Timberline Landscaping
|21%
|$20,006,162
|150
|Heritage Professional Landscaping
|21%
|$16,570,380
|89
|Santa Rita Landscaping
|21%
|$29,100,000
|111
|Clarence Davids & Co.
|21%
|$23,732,600
|52
|82
|Earthworks
|20%
|$31,400,000
|121
|Richmond & Associates Landscaping
|20%
|$21,471,998
|72
|McHale Landscape Design
|20%
|$36,000,000
|146
|Greenscape
|20%
|$17,400,000
|103
|Service Direct Landscape
|20%
|$25,183,000
Hidden Creek Landscaping
The Hilliard, Ohio, company purchased a pool company at the end of 2020, which added about $3.5 million in revenue in 2021.
Juniper
The Fort Myers, Fla.-based firm added 30-day price quotes and escalation clauses into contracts to manage inflation.
Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions
Focal Pointe invested in training and sales, which the Caseyville, Ill., company says helped achieve 34-percent growth between 2020 and 2021.
Divisions Maintenance Group
During the pandemic, the Newport, Ky., company focused on sanitization services. This new revenue stream helped the business grow while providing a much-needed service to its customers.
Green Lawn Fertilizing
The West Chester, Pa., company hired two new quality assurance managers to improve its product for customers.
Winterberry
The Southington, Conn., business slashed administrative time in payroll by implementing remote time reporting.
Landscape Workshop
Landscape Workshop, based in Birmingham, Ala., completed five acquisitions in 2021, two in new markets and expanded operations in key markets.
Clarence Davids & Co.
To offset rising costs from inflation, the Matteson, Ill.-based company increased rates by more than double its standard yearly price increases.
Read more:
- LM150: 2022 rankings
- LM150: 2022 Top 25
- LM150: 2022 list by region
- 2022 LM150: Big year, big numbers
- 2022 LM150: How Sperber Landscape Co. went from zero to 60 in three short years
- 2022 LM150: Conserva Irrigation shows how modern problems require modern solutions
- 2022 LM150: How embracing technology helped take Level Green Landscaping to the next level
- Seth’s Cut: An incredible industry
- LM150: Pros offer tips to hit your future growth goals
To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.