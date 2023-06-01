2023 expansion continues for Senske Services with acquisition in Oregon

Senske Services, No. 60 on the 2022 LM150 list, adds to its list of 2023 acquisitions with the addition of Barnes Quality Pest Control of Bend, Ore.

Barnes Quality Pest Control has served customers in Central Oregon since 1983 and provides professional residential and commercial pest control services.

“Our customers have high standards, and I trust Senske to meet those,” said Corey Thompson, president of Barnes, who is set to retire. “Joining Senske also provides career growth opportunities for our employees.”

Senske Services expanded across the country this year with acquisitions of Washington-based DesertGreen, Scientific Spray Services and Liqui-Lawn in Longmont, Colo. Senske also added Colorado Springs to its service area and received an investment from GTCR last year.

Senske CEO Casey Taylor said the company’s expansion into Oregon assists with the operation’s overall goals.

“We are so excited to be expanding into Oregon,” said Taylor. “As we continue to grow Senske nationwide, we seek out partnerships with successful companies such as Barnes Quality Pest Control.”