More than 40 companies on our 2023 LM150 list grew by 20 percent or more last year. Executives from some of these companies share how their operations did it.

Growth Rank Overall Rank Company % Change

Over 2021 Revenue 1 11 Mariani Premier Group 174% $286,615,000 2 143 Tree Amigos Outdoor Services 151% $19,257,898 3 39 Elite Team Offices 108% $70,600,000 4 63 Santa Rita Landscaping 75% $50,932,000 5 19 United Land Services 73% $153,100,000 6 54 Westco 72% $55,274,294 7 48 Greenscape Land Design 52% $58,000,000 91 Conserva Irrigation 52% $32,742,586 132 Valley Landscaping 52% $21,394,480 10 33 Choate USA 49% $79,710,976 11 111 Saluda Hill Landscapes 42% $26,660,421 12 25 Yardnique 41% $96,000,000 13 71 Environmental Designs 39% $44,132,000 37 DJ’s Landscape Management 39% $72,000,000 15 53 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation 37% $55,500,000 16 76 Perfect Cuts of Austin 36% $42,025,000 17 35 Landscape Workshop 35% $75,393,249 21 Clean Scapes 35% $115,250,000 19 66 Pacific Landscape Management 34% $49,225,579 20 51 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping 33% $57,400,000 80 Southview Design 33% $39,579,305 83 SOI Group 33% $36,300,000 23 108 Urban Dirt 32% $27,200,000 24 65 Sunrise Landscape 31% $50,000,000 25 22 The Grounds Guys 29% $114,000,000 26 70 McHale Landscape Design 28% $45,600,000 52 Bland Landscaping Co. 28% $55,581,859 28 120 Utz Environmental Services 26% $23,516,594 95 Heaven & Earth Landscaping 26% $31,604,128 40 Ryan Lawn & Tree 26% $68,047,690 31 134 Hidden Creek Landscaping 25% $21,183,258 133 Shinto Landscaping 25% $21,287,000 9 Gothic Landscape 25% $323,000,000 117 ProQual Landscaping 25% $25,000,000 35 107 Green Lawn Fertilizing 24% $27,644,474 46 Russell Landscape Group 24% $62,000,000 37 92 Gibson Landscape Services 23% $32,000,000 38 82 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management 22% $36,514,384 43 Environmental Management Inc. 22% $64,509,961 118 Timberline Landscaping 22% $24,340,000 72 Southern Botanical 22% $43,751,485 42 18 Juniper 21% $170,000,000 4 Yellowstone Landscape 21% $539,000,000 97 Lifescape Colorado 21% $31,410,497 45 105 The Joyce Cos. 20% $27,700,200 45 American Landscape 20% $62,491,000 119 Hittle Landscaping 20% $24,004,600 122 Greenscappe 20% $22,700,000 139 North American Lawn & Landscape 20% $19,700,000 67 Teufel Landscape 20% $48,500,000

Tree Amigos Outdoor Services

“Tree Amigos Outdoor Services expanded into a new geographic market while exceeding client expectations to increase retention. We also increased frontline training, which allowed our management team to have more time to grow the business,” says Rob Huether, CEO.

Elite Team Offices

“The key to our 2021 to 2022 growth was expansion throughout California. We were able to extend our service offering in Northern and Southern California and along the Central Coast,” says Tracie Anes, brand manager.

Valley Landscaping

“Valley Landscaping acquired a full-service landscaping company in Richmond, Va., in November 2021. This acquisition helped us scale into new service lines and take market share in a new location quicker than the traditional organic growth we have used in the past to open new branches,” says Brandon Walters, director of recruiting and employee development.

Pacific Landscape Management

“We had strong organic growth of about 14 percent from our legacy Portland, Ore.-based operations. We also acquired two companies — Earthworks Landscape Services, and the maintenance division of His Hands Lawncare,” says Bob Grover, president.

The Grounds Guys

“Heading into 2022, we were concerned about runaway inflation and a potential pullback in consumer spending. As a result, we focused heavily on increasing our revenue-per-customer metrics. We did this by implementing significant price increases, replacing unprofitable customers and by expanding services within our existing customer base,” says Joshua Sevick, president.

Shinto Landscaping

“The strong growth results were twofold: we had a very good sales year with close to a 20-percent increase on the landscape maintenance service side and we acquired two additional companies. The total revenue from all that activity significantly moved the bar for us,” says Kevin Hunt, chief marketing officer.

Bland Landscaping

“About 20 percent of our growth last year came from acquisitions and the balance came from the net increase between contract attrition and new contract sales. By leveraging technology and controlling administrative overhead and indirect costs as we grow, we are able to make meaningful investments in areas such as operations, sales and recruiting. Those additional resources fuel and support growth,” says Kurt Bland, president and CEO.

Lifescape Colorado

“Over the past seven years, Lifescape has prioritized and invested heavily in improving process and service while continuing to push on growth. With this type of growth, we have found that the key to success is relentless follow through on processes and systems combined with providing a level high level of service,” says LeAnn Ostheimer, chief operating officer.

