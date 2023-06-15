2023 LM 150: These companies are on the rise, discover their secrets
More than 40 companies on our 2023 LM150 list grew by 20 percent or more last year. Executives from some of these companies share how their operations did it.
|Growth Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company
|% Change
Over 2021
|Revenue
|1
|11
|Mariani Premier Group
|174%
|$286,615,000
|2
|143
|Tree Amigos Outdoor Services
|151%
|$19,257,898
|3
|39
|Elite Team Offices
|108%
|$70,600,000
|4
|63
|Santa Rita Landscaping
|75%
|$50,932,000
|5
|19
|United Land Services
|73%
|$153,100,000
|6
|54
|Westco
|72%
|$55,274,294
|7
|48
|Greenscape Land Design
|52%
|$58,000,000
|91
|Conserva Irrigation
|52%
|$32,742,586
|132
|Valley Landscaping
|52%
|$21,394,480
|10
|33
|Choate USA
|49%
|$79,710,976
|11
|111
|Saluda Hill Landscapes
|42%
|$26,660,421
|12
|25
|Yardnique
|41%
|$96,000,000
|13
|71
|Environmental Designs
|39%
|$44,132,000
|37
|DJ’s Landscape Management
|39%
|$72,000,000
|15
|53
|Impact Landscaping & Irrigation
|37%
|$55,500,000
|16
|76
|Perfect Cuts of Austin
|36%
|$42,025,000
|17
|35
|Landscape Workshop
|35%
|$75,393,249
|21
|Clean Scapes
|35%
|$115,250,000
|19
|66
|Pacific Landscape Management
|34%
|$49,225,579
|20
|51
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|33%
|$57,400,000
|80
|Southview Design
|33%
|$39,579,305
|83
|SOI Group
|33%
|$36,300,000
|23
|108
|Urban Dirt
|32%
|$27,200,000
|24
|65
|Sunrise Landscape
|31%
|$50,000,000
|25
|22
|The Grounds Guys
|29%
|$114,000,000
|26
|70
|McHale Landscape Design
|28%
|$45,600,000
|52
|Bland Landscaping Co.
|28%
|$55,581,859
|28
|120
|Utz Environmental Services
|26%
|$23,516,594
|95
|Heaven & Earth Landscaping
|26%
|$31,604,128
|40
|Ryan Lawn & Tree
|26%
|$68,047,690
|31
|134
|Hidden Creek Landscaping
|25%
|$21,183,258
|133
|Shinto Landscaping
|25%
|$21,287,000
|9
|Gothic Landscape
|25%
|$323,000,000
|117
|ProQual Landscaping
|25%
|$25,000,000
|35
|107
|Green Lawn Fertilizing
|24%
|$27,644,474
|46
|Russell Landscape Group
|24%
|$62,000,000
|37
|92
|Gibson Landscape Services
|23%
|$32,000,000
|38
|82
|Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management
|22%
|$36,514,384
|43
|Environmental Management Inc.
|22%
|$64,509,961
|118
|Timberline Landscaping
|22%
|$24,340,000
|72
|Southern Botanical
|22%
|$43,751,485
|42
|18
|Juniper
|21%
|$170,000,000
|4
|Yellowstone Landscape
|21%
|$539,000,000
|97
|Lifescape Colorado
|21%
|$31,410,497
|45
|105
|The Joyce Cos.
|20%
|$27,700,200
|45
|American Landscape
|20%
|$62,491,000
|119
|Hittle Landscaping
|20%
|$24,004,600
|122
|Greenscappe
|20%
|$22,700,000
|139
|North American Lawn & Landscape
|20%
|$19,700,000
|67
|Teufel Landscape
|20%
|$48,500,000
Tree Amigos Outdoor Services
“Tree Amigos Outdoor Services expanded into a new geographic market while exceeding client expectations to increase retention. We also increased frontline training, which allowed our management team to have more time to grow the business,” says Rob Huether, CEO.
Elite Team Offices
“The key to our 2021 to 2022 growth was expansion throughout California. We were able to extend our service offering in Northern and Southern California and along the Central Coast,” says Tracie Anes, brand manager.
Valley Landscaping
“Valley Landscaping acquired a full-service landscaping company in Richmond, Va., in November 2021. This acquisition helped us scale into new service lines and take market share in a new location quicker than the traditional organic growth we have used in the past to open new branches,” says Brandon Walters, director of recruiting and employee development.
Pacific Landscape Management
“We had strong organic growth of about 14 percent from our legacy Portland, Ore.-based operations. We also acquired two companies — Earthworks Landscape Services, and the maintenance division of His Hands Lawncare,” says Bob Grover, president.
The Grounds Guys
“Heading into 2022, we were concerned about runaway inflation and a potential pullback in consumer spending. As a result, we focused heavily on increasing our revenue-per-customer metrics. We did this by implementing significant price increases, replacing unprofitable customers and by expanding services within our existing customer base,” says Joshua Sevick, president.
Shinto Landscaping
“The strong growth results were twofold: we had a very good sales year with close to a 20-percent increase on the landscape maintenance service side and we acquired two additional companies. The total revenue from all that activity significantly moved the bar for us,” says Kevin Hunt, chief marketing officer.
Bland Landscaping
“About 20 percent of our growth last year came from acquisitions and the balance came from the net increase between contract attrition and new contract sales. By leveraging technology and controlling administrative overhead and indirect costs as we grow, we are able to make meaningful investments in areas such as operations, sales and recruiting. Those additional resources fuel and support growth,” says Kurt Bland, president and CEO.
Lifescape Colorado
“Over the past seven years, Lifescape has prioritized and invested heavily in improving process and service while continuing to push on growth. With this type of growth, we have found that the key to success is relentless follow through on processes and systems combined with providing a level high level of service,” says LeAnn Ostheimer, chief operating officer.
