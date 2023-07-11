Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


2023 LM150: How Senske used acquisitions to expand on its success in 2022

July 11, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Screencap: LM Staff

Chris Senske and Casey Taylor of Senske Services share their company’s expansion strategy and how the plan has paid off for the company, ranked No. 59 on the 2023 LM150 list, with $52,700,000 in lawn care revenue and 19 percent overall growth.

Read more LM150:

Related Articles

2023 LM 150: These companies are on the rise, discover their secrets
2023 LM 150: Genesis is creating something big in the desert
2023 LM150: A look at the numbers and companies in this year’s list
Senske grows again with Virginia acquisition
This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Video
Christina Herrick

About the Author:

Christina Herrick is the editor of Landscape Management magazine. Known for her immersive approach to travel from coast to coast in her previous stint as senior editor of American Fruit Grower Magazine, she uses social media (Twitter/Instagram @EditorHerrick) to share her experiences on the road with her audience. Herrick has a degree in journalism from Ohio Northern University. She can be reached at cherrick@northcoastmedia.net.

Post a Comment