2024 Equip Exposition to again feature LM education

For the third consecutive year, the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) and Landscape Management will partner to provide top-notch educational opportunities at Equip Exposition, set for Oct. 15-18 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky.

A total of 15 sessions will be available to Equip Expo 2024 attendees, with topics ranging from business management and staff development to conquering labor challenges and equipment advances.

“Equip listens to attendees and provides the most diverse education opportunities for landscape contractors in the industry, and our partnership with Landscape Management illustrates that,” said Kris Kiser, president of OPEI and Equip Exposition. “They have a great lineup planned for this year’s show, bringing in experts on key trends — employee retention, mergers and acquisitions, branding and new technologies. With so much opportunity to learn in Louisville, we encourage contractors to bring their leadership team so they can take full advantage of what’s available.”

Bill Roddy, the publisher of LM, said, “Landscape Management is honored to partner with OPEI again to deliver high-level educational sessions at Equip Exposition. Providing landscape professionals with the latest knowledge and solutions is central for their success. These sessions offer a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights from industry experts and peers that can help take their businesses to the next level.”

Only registered attendees for the show are eligible to take part in Equip Expo education. You can register using this link, which will get you a 50 percent discount on your Equip Expo registration. During the registration process, you will be prompted to add educational sessions.

Here’s more information on the classes that will be offered at Equip Expo 2024.

2024 Educational Sessions

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Gamify Your Company Culture: Competition Creates Engagement, noon-1 p.m.: Is it possible to make work … fun? This workshop shows how the job doesn’t have to be a grind, especially for a younger generation that thrives when work has a gaming element incorporated into it. Presented by Chris Psencik and John Dalton, McFarlin Stanford.

Building an Accountable Organization, 1-2:30 p.m.: For your landscape company to achieve greatness, you need to maximize accountability, productivity and buy-in. This talk is designed to equip owners and their teams with the knowledge and tools needed to instill a culture of accountability within their organization. Presented by Jeffrey Scott.

Facility Must-Haves: What are the Best Companies Doing When Designing Their Facility?, 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Pondering the need for a newer, larger facility? Before making that leap, see what other companies have done to improve workflow, storage space and even the boss’s office. Presented by Tommy Cole and Chris Psencik, McFarlin Stanford.

Your Company, Your Culture, 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Back by popular demand! Now in its third year, listen to advice from industry veteran Larry Ryan of Ryan Lawn & Tree, Taylor Milliken, owner of Milosi Inc. and Chris Psencik, partner and vice president of McFarlin Stanford. The trio of panelists discuss everything they’ve seen and experienced that creates a positive culture. Moderated by Seth Jones.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Hello, it’s Private Equity Calling … How Do You Answer?, 9:30-10:30 a.m.: The green industry has seen a major influx of private equity dollars, and the mergers and acquisitions have been coming at a rapid rate. Our panel of industry executives discusses this trend and predicts what the industry will see over the next ten years.

Leveraging a Strong Brand to Attract and Retain Employees and Customers, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Your customers might not judge a book by its cover, but they might judge your company based on your trucks. In this discussion the panel talks about the power of good branding and the many ways a strong marketing plan can strengthen a company.

Talking Tech, 2030 and Beyond, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Advancements in technology are rapidly changing the landscaping industry. New software, smarter equipment and artificial intelligence can be a lot to keep up with. This panel delves into some of the newer technologies offered at Equip Expo, who is successfully using it and steps to take to not be left behind.

Start Clean, Finish Clean, 12:30-2 p.m.: Are you tired of the chaos? Much of the bewildering elements of the workplace we bring upon ourselves by not having clear systems for processing work. The team from Envisor Consulting outlines the keys to mastering “workflow” within your organization. Presented by Ken Thomas and Ben Gandy,

How to Hire the Best Landscape Employees, 2-3 p.m.: Everyone knows who their best employees are, but what they want to know is how do they find more people just like them? In this panel discussion, green industry professionals and industry consultants will discuss methods of attracting great candidates and ways to identify star players.

Turning Good Ideas into Great Realities, 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Companies that embrace change often lead their markets. But turning a good idea into to a business practice that makes sense and money is a process. This seminar presents four important steps that will empower you to implement change at the company. Presented by Judy Guido.

A Roadmap for Visionary Landscape Business Owners, 3:30-5 p.m.: Visionaries have great ideas, but sometimes struggle with implementation. During this talk, we will explore key insights on effective leadership, innovative business strategies and practical implementation approaches that can revolutionize your landscape business. Presented by Jeffrey Scott.

Grow Your All-Star Team from Within: Recruit, Retain and Reward, 4-5 p.m.: Are you looking past your current stable of employees, hopeful that the next hire is the one who makes it all come together? Stop, and focus on the team you have. This panel discussion identifies methods to build your current roster of B- and C-teamers into an all-star team.

Friday, Oct. 18

Keying in on Key Performance Indicators, 10-11:30 a.m.: Landscape businesses need certain metrics, or Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). But which ones? And when and who should be looking at them? Envisor Consulting will talk about the KPIs critical to our industry, as well as the source, cadence and audience for the numbers. Presented by Ken Thomas and Ben Gandy.

An Electric Personality: The Growing Movement of Electric Equipment, noon-1 p.m.: Look around … there’s more electric-powered equipment — both handheld and heavy duty — at Equip Exposition than ever. Even if you’re not ready to flip the switch yet, this panel of experts will advise on the strengths of battery power, the weaknesses that still need to be overcome, and what adjustments end users should be ready for.

This is Goodbye: Five Things to Know About Selling Your Business, 12:30-1:30 p.m.: There are so many keys on the keyring by now, and no one knows what they all go to … except for you. But eventually, that will change, and those keys must be passed along. In this panel discussion, former landscape and lawn care business owners discuss what it was like to sell their business, what made the transition smooth and what could have gone better.