2024 LM150: Onward and upward

The landscape industry’s decade-long winning streak showed no signs of slowing in 2023. If anything, it only picked up pace.

The 2024 LM150 list highlighted yet another year of strong revenue growth, with companies reporting combined revenue of more than $18.5 billion in 2023. That represents a 14 percent increase over the total reported last year, and on average, companies that provided information to LM reported revenue increases of 20 percent vs. 2022.

This year’s LM150 list is brought to you by Aspire Software, John Deere and Weathermatic.

The last time the LM150 list showed an annual decrease in revenue was way back in 2014, when reported 2013 revenue dropped slightly versus the previous year, from $7.69 billion to $7.67 billion.

The top four companies in the 2024 LM150 list remained unchanged from last year. BrightView Holdings, based in Blue Bell, Pa., topped the list with 2023 revenue of $2.8 billion. It marked the ninth consecutive year that BrightView took the No. 1 spot. The Davey Tree Expert Co., based in Kent, Ohio, took the second spot once again with revenue of $1.7 billion. TruGreen, headquartered in Memphis, checked in at No. 3 with revenue of $1.5 billion, while Yellowstone Landscape out of Bunnell, Fla., was once again fourth with $579 million in revenue.

The rest of the top 10 experienced some minor shuffling in comparison to last year’s list. HeartLand from Kansas City, Mo., and Bartlett Tree Experts from Stamford, Conn., swapped places at Nos. 5 and 6, with Heartland reporting revenue of $535 million in 2023 and Bartlett coming in at $481 million.

At No. 7 is Mariani Premier Group, making its first appearance in the LM150 top 10. Buoyed by eight acquisitions in 2023, the company based in Lake Bluff, Ill., reported a 62 percent revenue boost last year and revenue of $465 million.

SavATree from Bedford Hills, N.Y., dropped one spot to No. 8 in 2023 with $403 million in revenue, while Gothic Landscape out of Valencia, Calif., remained at No. 9 with $396 million in revenue. Rounding out the top 10 was Sperber Landscape Cos. from Westlake Village, Calif., with revenue of $383 million.

A trio of companies reported revenue increases of more than 100 percent in 2023 — Valor Landscape (237 percent), Ethoscapes (203 percent) and Senske Services (101 percent).

How we calculate our figures

LM seeks submissions from landscape companies for the magazine, on LandscapeManagement.net, via email and over the phone from January through May. Companies submit their details through a standardized form. LM editors compile the results and, where applicable, remove nontypical green industry revenue sources from the totals.

For example, we omit revenue from pest and janitorial services. We estimate revenue for firms that didn’t provide data if they participated in last year’s list and reported a projected 2023 revenue figure.

The LM150 information is self-reported unless otherwise noted. Some companies do not break out individual service lines, so we can’t be sure what revenue is specific to typical green industry services. Several firms opt not to participate in the list, there are others we are unaware of, and it is possible some revenue overlaps due to subcontracting agreements.

Editor’s Note: The 2024 LM150 list is sponsored by Aspire Software, John Deere and Weathermatic.

Read more LM150: