2024 LM150: Ready for liftoff, this year’s biggest risers

More than 40 companies on the 2024 LM150 list experienced more than 20 percent growth from last year.

Executives from those companies share how they work to recruit and retain their employees to help fuel that growth. The 2024 LM150 list, is sponsored by Aspire Software, John Deere and Weathermatic.

Growth Rank Overall Rank Company % Change

from 2022 1 106 Valor Landscape 237% 2 40 Ethoscapes 203% 3 29 Senske Services 101% 4 39 Fairwood Brands 96% 5 90 KeyServ Co. 87% 6 34 Sunrise Landscape 80% 7 129 Texas Land Care 75% 102 Cherrylake 75% 9 133 Urban Habitat 69% 10 15 Juniper 68% 11 7 Mariani Premier Group 62% 12 117 Mountain View Landscapes 60% 13 18 United Land Services 58% 14 87 Focal Pointe 55% 15 48 Creative Environments 44% 16 27 Landscape Workshop 41% 17 110 Landry’s Landscape 40% 18 71 Xquisite Landscaping 39% 96 American Landscape Systems 39% 20 45 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation 37% 21 26 Turf Masters Brands 35% 66 Superscapes 35% 23 135 GreenScapes Landscape Co. 34% 24 99 Service Direct Landscape 32% 25 58 Teufel Landscape 31% 26 85 Conserva Irrigation 28% 27 90 Urban Dirt 27% 113 Utz Environmental Services 27% 29 76 SOI Group 26% 30 23 Yardnique 25% 145 Oasis Landscape Services 25% 32 5 HeartLand 23% 9 Gothic Landscape 23% 43 Russell Landscape Group 25% 35 35 Garden Design 22% 116 Realty Landscaping 22% 120 Aphix 22% 131 North American Lawn & Landscape 22% 88 Heaven & Earth Landscaping 22% 40 12 Ruppert Landscape 21% 41 86 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors 20% 112 ProQual Landscaping 20% 124 Genesis Landscape Solutions 20% 130 Landscape Maintenance Professionals 20%

Ethoscapes

“You can buy and sell businesses or grow businesses. One thing that I’ve never forgotten and what my partners and the team never forget is that it’s all about the people. It’s all about the people and the culture that they have built within these respective companies. I do not underestimate that … and I totally respect it. I think if companies come from outside to invest in a business and don’t understand the kind of people they’re working with, I think they’ve already failed,” says Manny González, CEO.

Focal Pointe

“The No. 1 compliment I get year after year from our customers is that we have such great people. We’re working to figure out a way to identify folks that are a natural fit for how we do business,” says John Munle, founder and CEO.

Turf Masters Brands

“We have internal recruiters and support recruiting through our people and culture department. We focus on putting people first, paying fair wages, providing opportunities for advancement and living our core values,” says John Clift, CEO.

Yardnique

“Retaining employees is about focusing on their wants and needs. We use an AMP survey to check in with our team biannually and compare to previous results,” says Brian Dumont, CEO.

Genesis Landscape Solutions

“We recruit and retain primarily from referrals. Our goal is to become known as a destination company where people want to work, and where they know they will be taken care of and given opportunity for advancement. We try to show that in small ways — by celebrating wins or offering bonuses and incentives. And in big ways — by promoting from within or investing in training and career development,” says Joe Calland, CEO.

