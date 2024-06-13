2024 LM150: Ready for liftoff, this year’s biggest risers

More than 40 companies on the 2024 LM150 list experienced more than 20 percent growth from last year.
Executives from those companies share how they work to recruit and retain their employees to help fuel that growth. The 2024 LM150 list, is sponsored by Aspire Software, John Deere and Weathermatic.
|Growth Rank
|Overall Rank
|Company
|% Change
from 2022
|1
|106
|Valor Landscape
|237%
|2
|40
|Ethoscapes
|203%
|3
|29
|Senske Services
|101%
|4
|39
|Fairwood Brands
|96%
|5
|90
|KeyServ Co.
|87%
|6
|34
|Sunrise Landscape
|80%
|7
|129
|Texas Land Care
|75%
|102
|Cherrylake
|75%
|9
|133
|Urban Habitat
|69%
|10
|15
|Juniper
|68%
|11
|7
|Mariani Premier Group
|62%
|12
|117
|Mountain View Landscapes
|60%
|13
|18
|United Land Services
|58%
|14
|87
|Focal Pointe
|55%
|15
|48
|Creative Environments
|44%
|16
|27
|Landscape Workshop
|41%
|17
|110
|Landry’s Landscape
|40%
|18
|71
|Xquisite Landscaping
|39%
|96
|American Landscape Systems
|39%
|20
|45
|Impact Landscaping & Irrigation
|37%
|21
|26
|Turf Masters Brands
|35%
|66
|Superscapes
|35%
|23
|135
|GreenScapes Landscape Co.
|34%
|24
|99
|Service Direct Landscape
|32%
|25
|58
|Teufel Landscape
|31%
|26
|85
|Conserva Irrigation
|28%
|27
|90
|Urban Dirt
|27%
|113
|Utz Environmental Services
|27%
|29
|76
|SOI Group
|26%
|30
|23
|Yardnique
|25%
|145
|Oasis Landscape Services
|25%
|32
|5
|HeartLand
|23%
|9
|Gothic Landscape
|23%
|43
|Russell Landscape Group
|25%
|35
|35
|Garden Design
|22%
|116
|Realty Landscaping
|22%
|120
|Aphix
|22%
|131
|North American Lawn & Landscape
|22%
|88
|Heaven & Earth Landscaping
|22%
|40
|12
|Ruppert Landscape
|21%
|41
|86
|Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors
|20%
|112
|ProQual Landscaping
|20%
|124
|Genesis Landscape Solutions
|20%
|130
|Landscape Maintenance Professionals
|20%
Ethoscapes
“You can buy and sell businesses or grow businesses. One thing that I’ve never forgotten and what my partners and the team never forget is that it’s all about the people. It’s all about the people and the culture that they have built within these respective companies. I do not underestimate that … and I totally respect it. I think if companies come from outside to invest in a business and don’t understand the kind of people they’re working with, I think they’ve already failed,” says Manny González, CEO.
Focal Pointe
“The No. 1 compliment I get year after year from our customers is that we have such great people. We’re working to figure out a way to identify folks that are a natural fit for how we do business,” says John Munle, founder and CEO.
Turf Masters Brands
“We have internal recruiters and support recruiting through our people and culture department. We focus on putting people first, paying fair wages, providing opportunities for advancement and living our core values,” says John Clift, CEO.
Yardnique
“Retaining employees is about focusing on their wants and needs. We use an AMP survey to check in with our team biannually and compare to previous results,” says Brian Dumont, CEO.
Genesis Landscape Solutions
“We recruit and retain primarily from referrals. Our goal is to become known as a destination company where people want to work, and where they know they will be taken care of and given opportunity for advancement. We try to show that in small ways — by celebrating wins or offering bonuses and incentives. And in big ways — by promoting from within or investing in training and career development,” says Joe Calland, CEO.
