2024 LM150: Ready for liftoff, this year's biggest risers

More than 40 companies on the 2024 LM150 list experienced more than 20 percent growth from last year.

Executives from those companies share how they work to recruit and retain their employees to help fuel that growth. The 2024 LM150 list, is sponsored by Aspire Software, John Deere and Weathermatic.

Growth RankOverall RankCompany% Change
from 2022
1106Valor Landscape237%
240Ethoscapes203%
329Senske Services101%
439Fairwood Brands 96%
590KeyServ Co.87%
634Sunrise Landscape80%
7129Texas Land Care75%
 102Cherrylake75%
9133Urban Habitat69%
1015Juniper68%
117Mariani Premier Group62%
12117Mountain View Landscapes60%
1318United Land Services58%
1487Focal Pointe55%
1548Creative Environments44%
1627Landscape Workshop41%
17110Landry’s Landscape40%
1871Xquisite Landscaping39%
 96American Landscape Systems39%
2045Impact Landscaping & Irrigation37%
2126Turf Masters Brands35%
 66Superscapes35%
23135GreenScapes Landscape Co.34%
2499Service Direct Landscape32%
2558Teufel Landscape31%
2685Conserva Irrigation28%
2790Urban Dirt27%
 113Utz Environmental Services27%
2976SOI Group26%
3023Yardnique25%
 145Oasis Landscape Services25%
325HeartLand23%
 9Gothic Landscape23%
 43Russell Landscape Group25%
3535Garden Design22%
 116Realty Landscaping22%
 120Aphix22%
 131North American Lawn & Landscape22%
 88Heaven & Earth Landscaping22%
4012Ruppert Landscape21%
4186Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors20%
 112ProQual Landscaping20%
 124Genesis Landscape Solutions20%
 130Landscape Maintenance Professionals20%

Ethoscapes

“You can buy and sell businesses or grow businesses. One thing that I’ve never forgotten and what my partners and the team never forget is that it’s all about the people. It’s all about the people and the culture that they have built within these respective companies. I do not underestimate that … and I totally respect it. I think if companies come from outside to invest in a business and don’t understand the kind of people they’re working with, I think they’ve already failed,” says Manny González, CEO.

Focal Pointe

“The No. 1 compliment I get year after year from our customers is that we have such great people. We’re working to figure out a way to identify folks that are a natural fit for how we do business,” says John Munle, founder and CEO.

Turf Masters Brands

“We have internal recruiters and support recruiting through our people and culture department. We focus on putting people first, paying fair wages, providing opportunities for advancement and living our core values,” says John Clift, CEO.

Yardnique

“Retaining employees is about focusing on their wants and needs. We use an AMP survey to check in with our team biannually and compare to previous results,” says Brian Dumont, CEO.

Genesis Landscape Solutions

“We recruit and retain primarily from referrals. Our goal is to become known as a destination company where people want to work, and where they know they will be taken care of and given opportunity for advancement. We try to show that in small ways — by celebrating wins or offering bonuses and incentives. And in big ways — by promoting from within or investing in training and career development,” says Joe Calland, CEO.

LM Staff

LM Staff

Landscape Management's staff brings together collective experience in journalism, research, writing, and editing. Our team stays tapped into the pulse of the industry, covering a wide range topics with a commitment to delivering compelling stories and high-quality content.

(Illustration: pijama61 / DigitalVision Vectors / Getty Images)

2024 LM150: Onward and upward
2024 LM150: Onward and upward

The 2024 LM150 rankings showcased continued record-breaking industry growth as combined revenue climbed past $18.5 billion.

