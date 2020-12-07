Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


3M: WorkTunes Connect Wireless Hearing Protector

December 7, 2020 -  By
0 Comments
3M WorkTunes (Photo: 3M)

Photo: 3M

The 3M™ WorkTunes™ Connect Wireless Hearing Protector with Bluetooth® Technology combines a modern, comfortable design with high-fidelity sound quality. This innovative hearing protection lets you conveniently make and take phone calls. Equipped with Bluetooth® Wireless Technology, these ear-protective headphones allow you to stream the entertainment of your choice from your smartphone or other mobile device, while providing hearing protection in noisy environments. The low profile and lightweight design is crafted with style in mind.

Learn more here.

Related Articles

SafetyWatch: How to beat heat stress
Web Extra: The inside scoop on hearing conservation programs
Listen up!
This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment