4 million California residents urged to stop outdoor watering for 15 days starting Sept. 6

More than 4 million people in Southern California will be affected by an outdoor watering shutdown starting Sept. 6.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California calls for citizens of Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance and more to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days.

This comes as the Metro Water District prepares to perform emergency repairs on an imported water pipeline.

“We need to make this urgent repair to ensure this infrastructure can continue serving Southern California in the immediate term and for years to come. While we do this work, we need people who normally get water from this pipeline to eliminate their outdoor water use to stretch the limited available water supplies,” Metropolitan Water System Operations Manager Brent Yamasaki said.

The damaged pipeline delivers water from the Colorado River to Southern California. Earlier this year, the Metro Water District made a temporary repair after a leak was discovered and began to operate the pipeline at a reduced capacity.

While permanent repairs will be completed during the 15-day shutdown period — from Sept. 6 to Sept. 21 — the pipeline will be shut down completely.

The Metro Water District offers several tips to residents on how to prepare their landscapes for the two-week period with no water, including delaying new plantings until after the shutdown, avoiding mowing, lawn aeration and watering deeply on the morning of Sept. 5.

During the shutdown, the Metro Water District says those affected should eliminate all outdoor watering, not mow their lawn and minimize the use of their lawn for playing and parking vehicles.