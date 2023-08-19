United Turf Alliance acquires mid-Atlantic supplier Genesis Turfgrass

United Turf Alliance (UTA) recently acquired Genesis Turfgrass, based in Glen Rock, Pa. The business serves customers in Pennsylvania; Delaware; Maryland; Washington D.C.; Virginia; West Virginia and New Jersey.

Mike Del Biondo founded Genesis Turfgrass in November 2005. With more than 25 years of green industry experience, Del Biondo expanded the company to two locations and 40 employees. The company provides products and supports the turf market.

“Joining UTA is an opportunity for Genesis to partner with similar distributors around the country,” said Del Biondo. “We’re confident that this new membership will serve our employees and customers well for years to come.”

The addition of Genesis Turfgrass makes the third new UTA acquisition this year, following the addition of D & K Products in June. Nine owners now serve turf professionals across the country.

“Our recent momentum marks strategic growth for UTA,” said Nick Strain, CEO of UTA. “We’re deliberate about who we invite into the consortium and it’s always exciting to find a fit like Genesis.”