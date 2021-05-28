Hardscape Solutions: Dynamic downtown dwelling

LOCATION: Huntington, N.Y.

COMPANY: Goldberg & Rodler

A long-neglected property stood within walking distance of Huntington, N.Y.’s historic downtown. Despite the rundown house and overgrown landscape, the client wanted to rejuvenate the property and develop a multiuse space.

“Our longtime client bought the house for her daughter, so this project was a continuation of providing services for that client, who we provide everything for,” says Nick Onesto, landscape designer and certified arborist at Goldberg & Rodler. “She’s one of our gold star clients.”

The firm created an amenity-packed space where the homeowner can relax and entertain. The entertaining zone includes a cooking and dining space, stone seat walls, a gas fire table and a hot tub.

During construction, an underground stream was found approximately 5 feet below the surface. To properly collect stormwater runoff and account for the stream, crews installed shallow drywell pools under the driveway and next to the garage. These were installed on a drainage gravel base and backfilled with bank run to further encourage the filtering of stormwater.

To combat challenges that arose with working in a tight, narrow space, the company used primarily hand tools and a JCB skid loader to complete the project.

“It’s a very narrow lot, so setbacks were something we were considering in our design to make sure everything fit,” Onesto says.

In addition to providing maintenance services on the property, Goldberg & Rodler also created an elaborate holiday display in 2020 that included a flamingo sculpture, dressed up with wintergreens, Spanish moss and decorations and uplit with landscape lighting.

The project won Goldberg & Rodler a Gold Award from the 2020 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.

A new facade and updated landscaping revitalized this property and reflect the vibrancy of the nearby downtown.

While many people would pass on a rundown house with a neglected landscape, Goldberg & Rodler’s client spied a diamond in the rough.

Clearing the old landscape opened up the property and provided an opportunity to create a defined entrance that welcomes guests. A once drab house now has dynamic curb appeal.

New stone walls and steps create a multilevel front yard with lush plantings that enliven the front entry and reflect the energy of the nearby downtown.

A mix of evergreens and perennials soften defined parking stalls edged with cobblestone. A new fence surrounds the property offering the client privacy and security. Riprap stone planted with ajuga prevents washout onto the driveway and adds an interesting texture.

An aluminum fence with “puppy pickets” separates the side yard from the backyard, creating a secure area for the client’s dog to run freely. A variety of plants throughout the property diversify the landscape.

A stark, underutilized backyard provides a blank slate. Without any plantings, the towering apartment buildings looming over the property catches the eye.

Vibrant new plantings draw your eye to the heart of the new park-like space. Mixed perimeter plantings soften the space and will grow to provide significant screening from the surrounding buildings.

A gated cedar tongue-and-groove fence separates the front entry and street from the new side yard entertaining space. Bluestone pavers define the path to the side yard, and new landscape lighting illuminates the way for guests arriving for evening entertaining.

The house is adjacent to the street and a private catering hall. With the sculpted beds, boulder walls, robust flowering and evergreen screen plantings and a new cedar fence, this space is private and full of multiseason interest.

Boulder walls and stacked stone seat walls enabled the creation of a side-yard entertainment zone.

Mixed materials and defined yet visually open areas made a small space feel vast and allowed for a hot tub, fire pit, dining table and barbeque. Colorful plantings enliven the space, making it perfect for entertaining guests or privately enjoying the space.

A perspective view of the side yard demonstrates how the use of pavers and layering levels can create definition within, making a small space a place for grand entertaining.