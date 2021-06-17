Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


A Look Back: Design software has come a long way

June 17, 2021
July 1994 article (Photo: LM archives)

This issue examines how software helps landscape designers create their ultimate designs. It’s easy to appreciate how far the industry has come when you take a look at where it started. Computer-aided design (CAD) has evolved from a desktop computer and mouse to a laptop to now a tablet and other mobile devices.

Design software has become more than just a platform to develop a project — it is now a communication tool with clients and installation crews, and it aids in project estimation. Design software is becoming increasingly valuable in 3D design as well. Take a look at an excerpt from a July 1994 Landscape Management article about the early days of CAD.

