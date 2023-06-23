Acclaim Lighting releases new drive-over fixture with eight colors

Acclaim Lighting released Terra Linear, a walk and drive-over-rated fixture for architectural lighting applications.

The new inground linear series comes in 2,700 Kelvin, 3,000 Kelvin, 3,500 Kelvin, 4,000 Kelvin, dynamic white (2,700 to 6,000 Kelvin), quad spectrum (RGBW, 3,000 Kelvin white), quad white 4,000 Kelvin, and quad white 6,000 Kelvin. The white version of the fixture produces up to 1,400 lumens, while the color versions deliver up to 700 lumens.

The new fixtures offer beam angles of 10-by-10 degrees, 25-by-25 degrees, 40-by-40 degrees, 60-by-60 degrees, 10-by-35 degrees, 10-by-60 degrees, 30-by-60 degrees, or asymmetric wall wash (60-by-60 degrees and 20-degree tilt). They are available in four different output levels, from 20 watts per linear foot down to 2.5 watts per linear foot.

With a drive-over rating of up to 6,000 pounds, Terra Linear drive-over fixture features an anti-slip coating and anti-theft security screws for use in public areas. Also available are standard optic and frosted glass direct view versions.

Equipped with an aluminum body suited for recessed facade lighting applications, its top glass lens performs in temperatures ranging from -40 degrees F to 131 degrees F and is IP68, IK10 and 3G rated.