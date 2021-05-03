Advanced Service Solutions completes acquisition of Coast Workplace Solutions

Advanced Service Solutions has acquired Coast Workplace Solutions located in Everett, Wash. Advanced Service Solutions was founded in 2007 and began working in snow and ice removal and has developed into a full-service facilities maintenance provider.

Coast Workplace Solutions has been historically focused on interior services and the deal will help to bolster Advanced’s interior maintenance division. President of Coast Workplace Solutions, Zach Richter, will assume a leadership position with Advanced.

“We are proud to welcome Zach and the entire Coast Workplace Solutions team to the Advanced family,” said Jeff Tunis, CEO of Advanced. “We are excited by the benefits this combination will bring the combined customer base, both through enhanced service offerings and access to an expanded network of qualified service providers.”

This deal comes a few years after Advanced partnered with BHMS Investments to help the company navigate its next stage of growth and provide capital support for future acquisitions.