Advanced Turf Solutions adds Valley Green, relaunches under same name

Advanced Turf Solutions, George Furrer and Charles Dooley have acquired all the assets of Valley Green and have partnered to launch a new company under the name of Valley Green.

Furrer has been named president of the new company, which will remain a New England-based distributor with headquarters in Holyoke, Mass.

“Consistency has been a priority of ours throughout this process,” said Furrer. “Our customers will have the same reliable experience they’ve always had with Valley Green, and we’ll continue to support them with what they need to be successful. With the current supply chain challenges, we are specifically focused on making sure customers have the right products at the right time. Our goal is simple: give people what they want and be easy to do business with. We just don’t think there’s any other way to operate.”

Furrer’s background spans more than thirty years in the green industry, including previous roles as CEO of United Turf Alliance and vice president of specialty business at Sipcam Agro USA. He holds an associate’s degree in turfgrass management from The Ohio State University and a bachelor’s of science in marketing from Franklin University.

The Valley Green team of sales and support staff will continue serving New England, and with the support of Advanced Turf Solutions, the company said it will be able to offer more resources to employees and customers. Valley Green plans to grow its presence in existing and new segments while maintaining its high level of customer service.

Charles Dooley, who founded Valley Green in 1990, expressed confidence about the future of the company under Furrer’s leadership: “Our employees’ commitment to customer service has made this company what it is today. I know that George shares that value and will ensure that it continues to be the priority in everything Valley Green does.”