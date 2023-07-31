Advanced Turf Solutions chosen to be exclusive distributor of ProVista Kentucky Bluegrass

Advanced Turf Solutions, including its New England subsidiary, Valley Green, becomes the exclusive distributor ProVista Kentucky bluegrass from The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

ProVista Kentucky bluegrass produces dense green lawns that need less mowing and fertilization. Compared to conventional Kentucky bluegrass, ProVista Kentucky Bluegrass grows at half the rate, is more shade tolerant and is engineered for complete weed control, according to the company.

“I’ve been involved in developing and testing this product for years,” said Christian Baldwin, Ph.D., ProVista business development manager with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. “When it was ready to bring to a wholesale market, we knew we needed a partner that understood the lawn care industry inside and out. ATS was a clear choice to be that partner.”

Advanced Turf Solutions and Valley Green locations carry five-pound and 30-pound bags of the seed variety.