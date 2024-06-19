AiDot unveils 3 new Enhulk battery-powered tools

Enhulk 58-volt Leaf Blower-930CFM with 5.0Ah battery and charger. (Photo: AiDot)
AiDot, a smart home technology and outdoor power equipment manufacturer, launched three new products in its Enhulk series. The Enhulk 58-volt Leaf Blower-930CFM with 5.0Ah battery and charger, the Enhulk 58-volt Leaf Blower-730CFM with 2.5Ah battery and charger and the Enhulk 58-volt Max 16-inch String Trimmer with carbon fiber split shaft.

Enhulk 58-volt Leaf Blower-930CFM with 5.0Ah battery and charger

The 58-volt motor generates airspeeds of up to 200 mph and air volumes of up to 930 cfm. Variable speed control offers precise control over airflow to match the task at hand, from light sweeping to heavy-duty clearing. Additionally, the lightweight design provides easy maneuverability and reduces user fatigue.

Enhulk 58-volt Max 16-inch String Trimmer 

Enhulk 58-volt Max 16-inch String Trimmer. (Photo: AiDot)
The new string trimmer features a wide 16-inch cutting swath. The carbon fiber split shaft offers users strength and durability while reducing weight for ease of use and storage. The adjustable cutting speed allows users to customize performance to their specific needs and an ergonomic design features a comfortable grip and balanced weight distribution.

“AiDot is committed to revolutionizing outdoor power equipment by combining advanced technology with user-friendly features,” said Kevin Bright, communications director of Aidot. “The new Enhulk 58-volt Leaf Blower-930CFM, 58-volt Leaf Blower-730CFM and the 58-volt Max 16-inch String Trimmer exemplify our dedication to delivering high-performance, durable tools that make outdoor maintenance tasks easier and more efficient for our customers.”

LM Staff

LM Staff

Landscape Management's staff brings together collective experience in journalism, research, writing, and editing. Our team stays tapped into the pulse of the industry, covering a wide range topics with a commitment to delivering compelling stories and high-quality content.

