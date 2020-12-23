Albaugh acquires Prime Source

Albaugh, a global leader in manufacturing and supply of crop protection and specialty products, acquired the assets of Prime Source from Excelsior Equity. The details of the deal were not disclosed.

“Prime Source has been an exceptional player in the turf and ornamental market, with a remarkable passion for service and providing solutions to their customers,” said Spencer Vance, president of Albaugh North America. “Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Albaugh, one where we will be able to build upon this legacy by expanding our presence in the T&O market with a focus on tailored customer solutions that improve profitability, flexibility and are more convenient to use than the leading brands.”

Albaugh is a family-owned business that was started 40 years ago and is recognized as one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of crop protection and seed treatment products in North America.

“As a family-owned business with a culture similar to our own, we feel Albaugh is the best choice to take Prime Source to the next level,” Exum Lewis, founder and chairman of Excelsior Equity said.

Albaugh said the company continues to be focused on delivering excellent value to its customers through a constantly expanding product portfolio. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is strategically located in St. Joseph, Mo, which Albaugh said allows the company to have convenient and efficient distribution nationwide.

“There is little doubt that this transaction will be smooth for all parties as a result of Albaugh’s strong commitment to the Prime Source brand, the T&O market, and our customers,” said Keith Montgomery, CEO of Excelsior Equity.