Albaugh closes on deal to acquire Rotam

Albaugh announced that its acquisition of Rotam from the Taiwan stock exchange is complete.

The acquisition was first announced in December 2021.

“We have long admired Rotam, their strong portfolio, competencies and people, and we look forward to welcoming them into the Albaugh family, bringing new strengths to our company and offering unique value to our customers worldwide, partners, people and society at large,” said Dennis Albaugh, founder and chairman of Albaugh, after the deal was announced.

In January 2021, the deal was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense in Brazil (CADE).

According to Albaugh, the acquisition will create a global crop protection company with total sales exceeding $2 billion in all regions of the world and a manufacturing base comprised of plants in North and South America, Europe and Asia.