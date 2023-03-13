Albaugh purchases glyphosate business from Corteva Agriscience

Albaugh acquired Corteva Agriscience’s straight-goods glyphosate business. The purchase includes intangible assets including trade names, registrations, regulatory data, formulations, patents used in Corteva’s straight-goods glyphosate business and more, with the exception of Argentina.

Albaugh added Corteva’s business in Europe previously.

This latest acquisition will expand Albaugh’s coverage of straight glyphosate DMA salt formulations and registrations.

“This latest acquisition of Corteva Agriscience’s glyphosate business is a perfect fit for Albaugh,” said Jens Thorsen, chief marketing officer. “This will expand our direct access to glyphosate markets in areas where we have not previously had a strong presence, including such countries as Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador, Colombia and Bolivia, as well as supplementing our existing glyphosate offerings in the U.S., Canada and Brazil.”