Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Albaugh purchases glyphosate business from Corteva Agriscience

March 13, 2023 -  By
0 Comments

Albaugh acquired Corteva Agriscience’s straight-goods glyphosate business. The purchase includes intangible assets including trade names, registrations, regulatory data, formulations, patents used in Corteva’s straight-goods glyphosate business and more, with the exception of Argentina.

Albaugh added Corteva’s business in Europe previously.

This latest acquisition will expand Albaugh’s coverage of straight glyphosate DMA salt formulations and registrations.

“This latest acquisition of Corteva Agriscience’s glyphosate business is a perfect fit for Albaugh,” said Jens Thorsen, chief marketing officer. “This will expand our direct access to glyphosate markets in areas where we have not previously had a strong presence, including such countries as Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador, Colombia and Bolivia, as well as supplementing our existing glyphosate offerings in the U.S., Canada and Brazil.”

Related Articles

Stay a step ahead of herbicide resistance in crabgrass and goosegrass
Prime Source, a division of Albaugh, LLC. The Triad Family
There’s simply no other herbicide like Sublime
Prime Source, a Division of Albaugh, LLC. Sublime Herbicide
This article is tagged with , and posted in Turf+Ornamental Care

Post a Comment