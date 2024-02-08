Albaugh Specialty Products: Get the Triadvantage

Powered by precise blends of active ingredients for wall-to-wall postemergence weed control, the Triad platform delivers solid control of tough weeds, grasses, and sedges. Five unique formulations give you the distinct advantage of full-season control in cool- and warm-season turf.

