Albaugh Specialty Products receives EPA registration for new DMI fungicide

Albaugh Specialty Products received EPA registration of Prothioconazole 4L Select. A DMI fungicide, Prothioconazole 4L Select offers preventive and curative control of many troublesome cool- and warm-season turf diseases, including dollar spot, fairy ring, brown patch, anthracnose, gray leaf spot, snow mold and other turf diseases.

“A complete fungicide package with low use rates and broad-spectrum disease prevention,” said Russ Mitchell, director of Albaugh Specialty Products.

Prothioconazole 4L Select is a complementary addition to the full product portfolio and will be available this spring exclusively through the Albaugh Specialty Products distribution network.