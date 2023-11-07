Albaugh Specialty Products: Sublime Herbicide

Sublime™ is the only product on the market powered by the combination of triclopyr, dicamba, and mesotrione. This patent-pending, innovative, non-phenoxy formulation reliably delivers a much wider spectrum of selective, postemergence and residual control, particularly on many of the most challenging broadleaf and grass weeds in turfgrass. In addition to an unprecedented level of performance, the unique blend of active ingredients in Sublime suppresses the common and unsightly bleaching symptoms that can be caused by mesotrione alone.

