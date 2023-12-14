Albaugh Specialty Products: Surmise SpeedPro XT

Harness the power of three modes of action to get non-selective weed control with fast visual results and extended residual. Surmise® SpeedPro™ XT combines the broad-spectrum power of glufosinate and enhanced speed of pelargonic acid with the long-lasting control of imazethapyr. It’s an excellent alternative to glyphosate herbicides that provides quick knockdown, a low usage rate per acre and outstanding non-selective control of a variety of annual and perennial weeds for at least three months. Surmise SpeedPro XT is an ideal solution for weed management along driveways, parking lots, walkways, hardscapes, fence rows, edging and more.

