Altoz releases new TSX 561

Altoz has released its new zero-turn mower. The Altoz TSX 561 is designed for difficult terrain jobs. The mower combines the maneuverability of a stand-on mower, with steep terrain mowing capability of an Altoz track system.

The operator command center of an Altoz TSX features fully adjustable hand rests, coil spring-over gas shock rider platform with optimally placed and an adjustable lean pad. The low center of gravity platform allows room for foot positioning while side-mounted foot stands to provide secure footing and increased control while mowing off-camber terrain.

The TSX rear torsion axle suspension, featuring an all-terrain track and the TorqFlex front suspension with flat-free tires. This allows it to bridge the gaps found in rough terrain and decrease chassis bounce. The new model is best suited for commercial cutters, city utility departments, government entities and multi-acre homeowners.

The 29.5 hp Kawasaki FX850V-EFI engine has an integrated electronic throttle control. Kawasaki’s multi-port EFI fuel management system adjusts power to load, keeping blade tip speed constant and ground speed steady.

Other features include a right-hand side 8.5-gallon fuel tank, SmarTrac Pro control, solid-state PTO switch, keyless push-to-start ignition switch and the SoftStart clutch control that decreases mechanical wear.

High-performance commercial Hydro-Gear PR 16cc pumps and Parker TF series wheel motors deliver quick response to the rear Altoz track system and smooth control for cutting speeds up to 10 mph. The 61-inch HV All-terrain deck is equipped with six pivoting swing blades. The All-terrain deck can be adjusted in ¼-inch increments ranging from 2.5-5.5 inches.

TSX Track System

The TSX track system and rear axle torsion suspension work together to deliver maximum traction for stability with low ground pressure with minimal compaction.

The 11-inch-wide all-terrain tracks are a molded rubber composite design with lateral reinforcement to traverse over ruts smoothly and provide needed stability for sidehill tracking.

The internal design of the track includes a lug drive, driven by a steel sprocket at the heart of the track system. Engineered to provide a natural gear reduction, the drive sprocket produces extra torque required to traverse soft terrain and slopes without a significant reduction in speed. The positive internal drive lug is a direct drive system. The debris deflecting chute and self-cleaning design continually work sand, mud and grass out of the track.

Steel inner and outer idler wheels and track alignment lugs keep the track aligned. Double sealed wheel bearings keep out contaminants. All-terrain tracks are standard equipment on the TSX 561 and are ideal for side hilling, soft and rough terrain and other areas.

Kawasaki FX850V-EFI Engine

The compact, 852cc, 90-degree V-twin cylinder Kawasaki FX850V-EFI engine features 29.5 horsepower, sequential multi-port fuel injection and smooth operation at any altitude or temperature with maximum fuel economy. The pressurized lubrication system, with high-efficiency oil cooler holds 2.4 quarts of oil and multi-stage canister air filter is easy to access and maintain. Features a 3-year limited warranty from Kawasaki and can be serviced at any authorized Kawasaki dealer.

Deck Spindles

Altoz heat-dissipating cast steel spindles are engineered with multiple sealed bearings per spindle to keep temperatures low for strength and durability in extreme conditions.

HV All-Terrain Deck

Altoz 61-inch HV All-terrain deck constructed of laminated seven-gauge steel with six swing blades and a sloped back rear discharge. The pivoting swing blades are forged and heat-treated for long-lasting sharpness. They protect the spindle, clutch and engine from damage if an immovable object is hit. Replaceable galvanized 0.200-inch safety chains on the front protect against flying debris and aid in cutting taller material by allowing it to stand before cutting. A hand-operated lever controls deck height in ¼-inch increments from 2.5 to 5.5 inches. The offset deck allows for better visibility on the trim side for a closer cut underneath and around immovable objects.

TorqFlex Front Suspension

The TorqFlex front suspension is designed to complement the torsion axle TSX track system to deliver a smooth ride and reduced operator fatigue. Tapered heavy-duty caster bearings with a 1.25-inch spindle perform cohesively with the 3/8-inch steel stylized front wheel forks and flat-free 13-inch front tires.

SmarTrac Pro Control

The multi-functional weather-resistant SmarTrac Pro control touchpad features a solid-state PTO switch, keyless push-to-start ignition switch and the SoftStart clutch control which decreases mechanical wear and increases deck belt life.

Solid-State PTO: The PTO design eliminates electrical contacts for the longest cycle life (250,000) available in the outdoor power industry, according to the company. Arcing is eliminated and has no contacts to corrode or fail.

The PTO design eliminates electrical contacts for the longest cycle life (250,000) available in the outdoor power industry, according to the company. Arcing is eliminated and has no contacts to corrode or fail. Keyless Push-to-Start: Operators enter a four-digit code and start with the push of a button.

Operators enter a four-digit code and start with the push of a button. Patented SoftStart Clutch Control: SoftStart clutch control greatly improves the engagement of electric clutches. It decreases engine RPM droop on engagement, decreases mechanical wear and significantly increases deck belt life.

SoftStart clutch control greatly improves the engagement of electric clutches. It decreases engine RPM droop on engagement, decreases mechanical wear and significantly increases deck belt life. Monitors: The gauge display features a resettable hour meter and tachometer. The LED indicators illuminate for parking brake, drive levers, operator present and PTO engagement. Plus it alerts the operator to low oil pressure, low/high battery voltage and reminders for 100- and 400-hour maintenance intervals.

Chassis, Operator Platform and Controls

The benchmarks of the Altoz TSX stand-on chassis include the ultra-rigid platform centered around the Altoz C-channel frame, laser cut and welded from heavy gauge steel. The low-profile front viewpoint provides the best sightlines for operators wanting to access the tightest spaces.