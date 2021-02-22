American Augers, Trencor products now sold through Ditch Witch

The American Augers and Trencor product lines have been added to Ditch Witch‘s product portfolio.

The Ditch Witch Division will offer the full product lines, parts and service for both the American Augers and Trencor brands.

Dealership and factory personnel have been working together to prepare for the distribution of these two brands through the worldwide Ditch Witch dealer channel. The manufacturing of Ditch Witch products will remain in Perry, Okla., and American Augers and Trencor products will continue to be built in West Salem, Ohio.

“This is a great opportunity for our Trencor and American Augers’ customers to receive all the benefits our Ditch Witch customers have been accustomed to for more than 60 years,” said Kevin Smith, general manager of the Ditch Witch division. “We are excited about the integration of these two brands into our organization. Our dealerships, along with the current product support expertise provided by the factory, are fully prepared to extend their outstanding services to even more customers all over the world.”

American Augers began in 1970 and has been a provider in large-diameter underground construction since the beginning. It offers horizontal direction drills ranging from 110,000 to 1.1 million pounds of thrust and pullback; auger boring machines, including a 600,000-pound electric unit; mud pumps; and cleaning systems.

Trencor manufactures mechanically driven trenchers and rugged surface miners with upward of 950 hp. Trencor as the brand got its start in 1945.