American Public Works Association to host smart irrigation webinar

American Public Works Association (APWA) will host a webinar focused on smart irrigation technology on April 28 at 11 a.m. EST.

Experts share why a smart irrigation system is a sound choice. Presenters will discuss the benefits of water conservation and the benefits of sufficient and timely moisture for turfgrass and landscape health.

Attendees will learn how to evaluate current systems, determine costs and potential savings and how to get buy-in from decision-makers. The key components of a smart irrigation system will be detailed, and real-life examples will be given to substantiate the information presented.

After attending this session, participants will be better able to: