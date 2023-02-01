American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers wants input on water-related terms

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) said its gathering and refining common terminology for water-related industries. A draft listing is public on the ASABE website with the option to submit additions and recommendations.

ASABE asks interested parties to make recommendations and submissions for consideration by March 30, using the provided online form.

ASABE is a standards-developing organization for food, agricultural and biological systems, with more than 280 standards currently in publication. Conformance to ASABE standards is voluntary, except where required by state, provincial, or other governmental requirements, and the documents are developed by consensus in accordance with procedures approved by the American National Standards Institute.