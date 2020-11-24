AMP Lighting: Pro Junction Hub & Wire Connectors

Quality, durability and simplicity are a requirement in every landscape project. AMP® Lighting’s Pro Junction Hub and Pro Junction Wire Connectors are no different. Designed and engineered exclusively by AMP, the Pro Junction Hub and Pro Junction Wire Connectors are designed specifically for simplifying outdoor low-voltage wiring applications. Using securely mounted terminal blocks, wires are easily inserted and secured via robust clamps – creating extremely strong gas-tight mechanical connections in mere seconds with multiple benefits:

Wires cannot pull out of the clamps as easily as they can with traditional twist-on connectors – a vital aspect of establishing a life-long connection.

– a vital aspect of establishing a life-long connection. The Pro Junction Hub offers mounting options for establishing wire connections above-ground – allows for convenient installation and simple troubleshooting.

– allows for convenient installation and simple troubleshooting. Pro Junction Connectors are pre-filled with silicone grease to ensure a waterproof connection for direct-burial – offered in various sizes to accommodate multiple connections.

AMP’s revolutionary ‘Zero-Lead Wire System’ features these innovative clamp connectors built right in for simplifying installations even further (pictured above).

