Amsoil launches new synthetic small-engine oil

Amsoil has introduced new the 15W-50 synthetic small-engine oil.

The new Amsoil 15W-50 synthetic small-engine oil joins the 5W-30, 10W-30 and 10W-40 viscosities in this commercial-grade product line.

Designed with small-engine dependability in mind, Amsoil synthetic small-engine oil features a shear-stable, high-film-strength formulation that provides wear protection.

It is fortified with premium antiwear additives that deliver continuous severe-service protection, helping reduce maintenance costs and maximize equipment life. It provides a thick lubricating film that does not thin out due to mechanical shear, resulting in a durable barrier that protects against metal-to-metal contact. It delivers outstanding protection for up to 200 hours, according to the company.

Amsoil 15W-50 synthetic small-engine oil can be used for small engines found in zero-turn, riding, stand-on and push mowers and other equipment requiring SAE 50, 10W-50 or 15W-50 motor oil. It delivers outstanding protection for up to 200 hours.