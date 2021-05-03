Amvac Environmental Products rebrands as Amguard Environmental Technologies

American Vanguard has announced that Amvac Environmental Products (“AEP”), provider of chemistries and low-impact solutions to the professional pest, public health, golf, lawn care and ornamental markets is rebranding its businesses.

The company will now operate under the new brand name Amguard Environmental Technologies. The name change reflects their commitment to providing a compelling portfolio of technology and innovative solutions to the markets it serves. The shift of AEP to its new Amguard identity is part of the company’s long-term strategy to grow and redefine its position in non-crop and highly technical markets through portfolio expansion, innovation, licensing and strategic acquisitions.

“The great opportunities that Amguard Environmental Technologies presents in bringing proven chemistries and low-impact professional solutions for non-crop and highly technical markets expand American Vanguard’s position as a continuing and long-term leader in technology, innovation, and sustainability,” said Eric Wintemute, chairman and CEO of American Vanguard.

The emphasis on the word “guard” reinforces the company’s mission to help professionals protect and defend against unwanted pests, weeds, diseases and deadly public health vectors. Further, the company said the use of the phrase “Environmental Technologies” underscores its commitment to being a leading provider of technology and innovation and to addressing the growing demand for low-impact professional solutions.

“Our company’s new identity perfectly suits our strategic direction and vision, which is to be the fastest-growing provider of technology and innovation in our markets,” said Shayne M. Wetherall, CEO of Amguard Environmental Technologies. “Across our Amguard family of professional and specialty brands, we have never been more excited about what the future holds both for our proven chemistries as well as for new technology and innovation that bring highly effective solutions with minimal impact on the environment.”