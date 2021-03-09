Amy Andre on female leaders in landscaping

Sarah Webb is Landscape Management's managing editor. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Wittenberg University, where she studied journalism and Spanish. Prior to her role at LM, Sarah was an intern for Cleveland Magazine and a writing tutor.
Subscribe to Landscape Management
If you enjoyed this article, subscribe to Landscape Management to receive more articles just like it.
This site uses cookies to offer you a better experience, analyze site traffic, and serve targeted advertisements. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.