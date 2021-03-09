Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Amy Andre on female leaders in landscaping

March 9, 2021
Image: LM Staff

LM Managing Editor Sarah Webb chats with Amy Andre, commercial department leader for K&D Landscaping, about what it takes to be a female leader in the landscaping industry.

Sarah Webb

About the Author:

Sarah Webb is Landscape Management's managing editor. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Wittenberg University, where she studied journalism and Spanish. Prior to her role at LM, Sarah was an intern for Cleveland Magazine and a writing tutor.

