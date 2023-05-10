Andrew Masterman steps down as CEO from BrightView

BrightView, No. 1 in the 2022 LM150 rankings, said Andrew Masterman will step down from his role as president, chief executive officer and member of its board of directors, effective May 31.

Jim Abrahamson will serve as interim president and CEO until a successor is in place. Abrahamson has been on BrightView’s board since 2015.

Masterman will remain with the company in as an advisor after his departure to ensure a smooth transition. He joined the company in 2016 and successfully led the company’s initial public offering in 2018.

“It has been an honor to serve as BrightView’s CEO and I’m proud of what the team has accomplished during my tenure. Together, we’ve built a top-tier organization with an expansive national footprint,” said Masterman. “I look forward to working with Jim to ensure a smooth transition and will continue to watch BrightView’s progress and future success.”