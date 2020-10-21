Anuvia expands lawn fertilizer line

Anuvia Plant Nutrients has expanded its product line for its GreenTRX lawn care fertilizer.

Each of the new GreenTRX products is based on Anuvia’s proprietary sustainable nutrient delivery technology. Anuvia said each product is highly efficient, provides quick greening and improves soil health. The GreenTRX products are comprised of 100 percent nutrients with no filler and no uncoated urea.

Anuvia’s GreenTRX plant nutrition is based upon sustainable technology that upcycles organic materials into fertilizer products. GreenTRX works with the ecosystem, returning organic matter to feed soil microbes and improve soil health.

“Conventional fertilizers may contain up to 50 percent filler and unprotected urea which is prone to volatilization or leaching,” said Hugh MacGillivray, Anuvia’s chief commercial officer. Each bag of our product contains only granules that deliver nutrients. We’ve also fine-tuned the nutrient analysis to better match customer needs. Now, lawn care operators and their customers have choices that can be based on the best analysis for a specific situation.”

Anuvia said its GreenTRX products are environmentally friendly as the slow-release nitrogen reduces environmental impact as more nitrogen is used by the growing plant and less is lost into the atmosphere and in water.

“The bottom line is that more nutrients are used, less are wasted,” MacGillivray said.

The GreenTRX products are easy to apply. They include Anuvia’s TRX technology and incorporate polycoated urea, which increases the slow-release nitrogen and provides better visibility and an extended feed.