Aphix broadens Tennessee footprint with addition of Eastwood Landscaping

Aphix, No.137 on the 2023 LM150 list, acquired Eastwood Landscaping, a full service grounds maintenance provider located in Knoxville, Tenn. The acquisition adds a third branch location in Tennessee as the company grows its presence in the southeast U.S.

Eastwood Landscaping was founded by Mark Smithson in 1982. The company’s customer portfolio includes corporate campuses, hotel/ hospitality clients, shopping centers, HOA’s and other commercial landscaping customers.

The acquisition of Eastwood Landscaping aligns with Aphix’s strategic growth initiatives and commitment to providing top-notch landscaping solutions to commercial properties in the region.

“We are excited to have Mark Smithson and the entire Eastwood Landscaping team become part of the Aphix brand,” said Allen Sweeney, CEO of Aphix. “Their commitment to excellence and unique skill sets aligns well with the vision of Aphix. The addition of Eastwood will enhance the value Aphix provides to the employees and customers in the Knoxville market.”

Smithson will continue leading the enhancement and construction division in the east Tennessee region.

“As I met with and considered several options for the transition of Eastwood Landscaping, it was clear from the initial meeting that Aphix was the right partner,” said Smithson. “Their commitment to positively impacting people has been clear through the entire process and even more post-close. I am looking forward to being a part of the Aphix team and leading the landscape market in Knoxville.”

