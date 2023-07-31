Aphix expands in Tennessee to build on footprint in the Southeast

Aphix, No.137 on the 2023 LM150 list, acquired Common Grounds Landscape Management, a full-service commercial and government grounds maintenance provider located in Knoxville, Tenn. The acquisition adds a second office in the state for the company as it grows its presence in the Southeast U.S.

Founded in 1989, Common Grounds Landscape Management opened when John and Suzanne Watson purchased a division of Jim McClain Nursery, where John worked for eight years after his graduation from the University of Tennessee. The business features a customer portfolio that includes office parks, hotel and hospitality clients, multifamily properties, government facility maintenance and other commercial landscaping.

“We started Common Grounds 34 years ago with three employees plus myself,” said John Watson. “We’ve grown to almost 50 including two of the original three. As I got closer to the next chapter in my life, I’ve realized in order for my team to expand and benefit employees, who I think of as family, we needed to go to the next level. The Aphix partnership gives us the tools to do that. I’m excited for the future of this partnership.”

Aphix said John Watson will continue to lead the Knoxville team as branch manager.

“We are excited to have John Watson and the entire Common Grounds team part of the Aphix brand,” said Allen Sweeney, CEO of Aphix. “Their people and culture first approach aligns with the mission of Aphix and we look forward to growing in the Knoxville market.”