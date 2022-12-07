Applications for zero-emission equipment vouchers open in California

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced small business landscape professionals can request a voucher to use toward the purchase of zero-emission lawn mowers, blowers and other landscape equipment.

CARB said these vouchers are part of a new category of funding offered through the California Air Resources Board's Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE). Administered by CALSTART, the CORE program's new funding category has an allocation of more than $27 million of voucher funds for professional landscape services operated by small businesses or sole proprietors.

“Professional landscapers often operate on very tight profit margins and can find it challenging to upgrade to new technology,” said Jacob Whitson, CALSTART’s lead project manager, “CORE’s new landscape voucher incentives will allow them to more easily adopt zero-emission professional equipment for their businesses, while in turn encouraging manufacturers to expand their offerings in this market.”

Equipment purchasers can request vouchers for the following types of landscape equipment:

Edgers

Hedgers

String trimmers

Chainsaws

Pole saws

Vacuums

Handheld leaf blowers

Backpack leaf blowers

Walk-behind mowers

Ride-on/Stand-ride mowers

Batteries

Chargers

Power management equipment

CORE’s website features both a list of approved zero-emission landscape service equipment manufacturers and a list of approved dealers.

To be considered for voucher eligibility, small businesses must offer landscape services that help repair, install or subcontract the development of landscape systems and facilities for public and private gardens and other areas that are designed to aesthetically, architecturally, horticulturally or functionally improve the grounds within or surrounding a structure or a tract or plot of land.

Additionally, the business must be independently owned and operated with a principal office located in California. Finally, the company must have 100 or fewer employees and average annual gross receipts of $15 million or less over the previous three years.

CARB said it will set aside $10 million of the total funding allocation for 180 calendar days to ensure microbusinesses have access to participate. The remaining $17 million will be set aside for small businesses. To submit a voucher request, vehicle purchasers must select eligible equipment from the equipment catalog and contact an approved dealer to submit a voucher request. The dealer will submit the voucher request to the Voucher Processing Center and the vehicle purchaser will receive the CORE incentive at the point of sale.