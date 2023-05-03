Applications open for our 2023 LM Growth Summit

Landscape Management‘s 2023 LM Growth Summit will take place Dec. 4-6 at the Reunion Resort in Orlando, Fla. This event brings together turf and ornamental professionals with leading suppliers.

Now in its 11th year, the LM Growth Summit is unique based on how it’s structured. There are individual one-on-one meetings between supplier-partners and attendees and plenty of time for lawn care operators (LCOs) and partners to network at meals and during activities each day.

Landscape Management’s Growth Summit is the only event that pairs leading supplier partners with prequalified turf and ornamental professionals for three days of educational sessions, relaxed professional networking and one-on-one meetings.

“Anyone who has thought about attending and hasn’t should reconsider and come,” says Brandon Hyde, vice president of Hyde Park Landscape in Norwich, Conn., and 2019 attendee. “It will be an experience they won’t forget.”

The individual meetings are a leg up on traditional trade shows, says Dwight Bizzell, vice president of Bizzell Nursery Co., in Sikeston, Mo., and a 2019 attendee.

“We are really one-on-one,” he says. “You don’t have to sit there and wait to ask a question or have to come back because they are too busy. If you’re serious about your business, these people are serious about theirs, as well, and they’re not here to just waste your time. (It) makes you feel exclusive.”

Visit LMGrowthSummit.com to learn more and see if you’re qualified.