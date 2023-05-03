Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Applications open for our 2023 LM Growth Summit

May 3, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
George Kinkead, president of Turfco, discussed the importance of having equipment that was easy to operate with attendees. “The business is going through an amazing transformation right now. Everyone attending the LM Growth Summit is growing their business phenomenally,” Kinkead said. “The challenge they’re dealing with is labor. Labor is the No. 1 issue that is restricting their ability to grow. So we’re talking about training … they need to buy equipment that is going to help them with their next employee — the employee they don’t even have yet.” (Photo: LM Staff)

George Kinkead, president of Turfco, discussed the importance of having equipment that was easy to operate with attendees. “The business is going through an amazing transformation right now. Everyone attending the LM Growth Summit is growing their business phenomenally,” Kinkead said.  (Photo: LM Staff)

Landscape Management‘s 2023 LM Growth Summit will take place Dec. 4-6 at the Reunion Resort in Orlando, Fla. This event brings together turf and ornamental professionals with leading suppliers.

Now in its 11th year, the LM Growth Summit is unique based on how it’s structured. There are individual one-on-one meetings between supplier-partners and attendees and plenty of time for lawn care operators (LCOs) and partners to network at meals and during activities each day.

Landscape Management’s Growth Summit is the only event that pairs leading supplier partners with prequalified turf and ornamental professionals for three days of educational sessions, relaxed professional networking and one-on-one meetings.

“Anyone who has thought about attending and hasn’t should reconsider and come,” says Brandon Hyde, vice president of Hyde Park Landscape in Norwich, Conn., and 2019 attendee. “It will be an experience they won’t forget.”

The individual meetings are a leg up on traditional trade shows, says Dwight Bizzell, vice president of Bizzell Nursery Co., in Sikeston, Mo., and a 2019 attendee.

“We are really one-on-one,” he says. “You don’t have to sit there and wait to ask a question or have to come back because they are too busy. If you’re serious about your business, these people are serious about theirs, as well, and they’re not here to just waste your time. (It) makes you feel exclusive.”

Visit LMGrowthSummit.com to learn more and see if you’re qualified.

 

Related Articles

Industry pros share their strategies to combat the labor shortage
What’s your favorite aspect of working in the green industry?
Industry pros share their 2023 goals at LM‘s latest Growth Summit
LM Gallery: February 2023
This article is tagged with and posted in Today's Green Industry News, Turf+Ornamental Care

Post a Comment