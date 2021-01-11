Aquascape introduces new products for 2021

Aquascape launches new products including new fire and water options.

The Fire and Water Spillway Bowl combines an Aquascape fountain with a flame. Similarly, the Fire and Water Stacked Slate Sphere takes an existing Aquascape decorative fountain and merges it with the company’s fire system. The Faux Stone Fire Pit is constructed of glass fiber-reinforced concrete. Each of these products includes a push-button, auto-ignite flame control system, which works with either natural gas or propane.

The Fire and Water 3-Piece Basalt Torch System is designed to update an existing or new Aquascape basalt column. The brass torches in the system include a Match-Lit Flame Control System for use with propane or natural gas. Aquascape Faux Stone Propane Tank Covers are designed to hide propane tanks. New fire-related products will be available in March but can be preordered online.

“The combination of water and fire in an outdoor living space is a sight to behold,” says Dave Kelly, vice president of product development for Aquascape. “We’re excited to bring this experience to our customers through our product line.”

Additional new arrivals for 2021 include the Smart Pond Thermometer and the SLD 2000-5000 Adjustable Flow Pond Pump.

With a Smart Pond Thermometer, users can supervise their water feature’s temperature from anywhere at any time through the Aquascape Smart Control App on a smartphone or tablet. Smart control features are also integrated with the SLD 2000-5000 Adjustable Flow Pond Pump. The included Smart Control Receiver offers quick and easy flow adjustments, as well as customized scheduling options using the Aquascape Smart Control App.

Other new additions a koi sock net and a floating swan decoy.

The koi sock net safely transfers and handles all types of pond fish. Made of a soft black mesh, the net prevents damage to fish fins and scales. The open-ended net allows fish to slowly head into the net headfirst for a clean transfer. The floating swan decoy uses the lifelike appearance of a swan to keep pests like geese and herons at bay. An included anchor tab keeps the swan secure and in place for trouble-free operation.

Aquascape will be upgrading accessories and options for the AquaGarden mini pond kit in 2021. The complete water garden setup will come in a steel gray color along with a stand to elevate the container for a better viewing angle. An outdoor-rated overhead plant light will provide ample light for aquatic plants in the upper filter.

New nonfire related products are available in January 2021.