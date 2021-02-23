Aquascape offers new adjustable flow pond pump

Aquascape added the SLD 2000-5000 Adjustable Flow Pond Pump to its SLD pump family. The SLD 2000-5000 Adjustable Flow Pond Pump joined the SLD 4000-7000 and the SLD 5000-9000 to offer asynchronous motor technology and reliability at a reduced flow rate for smaller water features. The included Smart Control Receiver manages flow adjustments through the integrated control panel. Wireless control and customized scheduling can be unlocked with the Aquascape Smart Control App.

“We’re excited to offer our first solids-handling pump for ponds and water features that run more modest in size. Now the average water feature install can run on a professional-grade pump and handle solid debris with ease,” said Dave Kelly, vice president of product development for Aquascape. “The convenient smart control capabilities allow the pump to be controlled from anywhere at any time using a smartphone or tablet.”

The submersible pump provides a maximum flow rate of 5,144 gallons per hour and is backed by a three-year limited warranty. With a Wi-Fi connection, water feature owners can control all adjustable aspects of the pump with the Aquascape Smart Control App. Users can download the app from App Store or Google Play and pair the Smart Control Receiver with the app.