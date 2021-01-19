Aquascape releases Smart Pond Thermometer

Aquascape adds a Smart Pond Thermometer to its smart control product offerings. Pond owners can monitor their water feature’s temperature from anywhere at any time using the Aquascape Smart Control App on a smartphone or tablet. The thermometer uses current temperature readings to accommodate fish feeding schedules, water treatment changes and more.

“The Smart Pond Thermometer makes it easier than ever to manage a pond during the changing seasons,” says Dave Kelly, vice president of product development for Aquascape. “Convenient alerts in the Smart Control app remind pond owners when it’s safe to feed their fish and when to adjust water treatments for colder temperatures.”

Integration with the Smart Control app also allows users to create dynamic triggers signaling other smart products in their pond based on temperature readings. The sturdy, spherical probe extends 20 feet from the display, is weighted to sink, and can withstand subzero weather, registering temperatures between -20 and 120 degrees Fahrenheit. A digital display panel on the product shows temperature readings without the use of a tablet or smartphone.