Aquascape unveils Aquascape University

Aquascape has created Aquascape University, an all-new online training curriculum set to launch Jan. 1, 2021. The training content is designed for water feature professionals of all skill levels ranging from the inexperienced novice to the seasoned veteran. The offering of free and paid courses can be purchased in bundles or individually, allowing business owners to scale training to meet the needs of their company and staff.

“We are fully embracing a digital training format for educating our customers on how to succeed at building, selling, and retailing Aquascape water features,” said Greg Wittstock, founder and CEO of Aquascape. “Thanks to today’s e-learning platforms, anyone willing to invest the time and effort can now launch a successful water feature business by following these detailed courses taught by our seasoned subject matter experts. The free introductory courses lay out the blueprint for beginners, so it is risk-free to register and get started.”

Aquascape University is unrestricted by the time constraints of a live training event and offers fully refreshed training content. Each course has been expertly curated by Aquascape subject matter experts based on an extensive evaluation of the education and training needs of our valued customers. Also available are targeted courses that are specific to the roles of the various personnel within a water feature installation business, whether they be working behind the scenes in marketing, human resources, or finances or on the frontline as a foreperson or laborer.

Introductory period pricing is available when enrolling in a course or bundle by Jan. 15, 2021. The tuition costs for a course or bundle double after this introductory enrollment period. Access to any enrolled course is valid for one year from the enrollment date. After one year, a course or bundle will need to be repurchased.