Aquatrols adds new turf nutrition product and phosphite fertilizer

Aquatrols has added two new nutrition products CarbN with UniGrow and Brawler with UniGrow.

CarbN, a nitrogen and soluble carbon solution, works to help increase micronutrient uptake and nitrogen efficiency. Brawler is a phosphite fertilizer formulated to increase tolerance of biotic and abiotic stresses by promoting plant defense mechanisms.

Aquatrols said CarbN with UniGrow and Brawler with UniGrow can be used on all major turf species in all areas.

The company says the addition of UniGrow is specifically designed to help promote the uniform distribution of every application.

“We are thrilled to expand our offering to turf managers across the U.S.,” said Aquatrols product manager Robert Wilson. “The addition of UniGrow to both CarbN and Brawler is also exciting because there is really nothing else in the market like it right now. Our goal is always to offer something not only unique to customers but also effective for common issues they face. We feel that these two new products, along with our new proprietary technology, do just that and more.”

Both CarbN and Brawler are registered in 39 states, with registration approvals pending in the remaining states, according to Aquatrols.