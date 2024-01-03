Aquatrols and Precision Laboratories’ turf division merge to create The Aquatrols Company

Aquatrols and the turf division of Precision Laboratories recently merged to form The Aquatrols Co. The newly formed company will continue to offer the full line of Aquatrols and Precision Laboratories soil surfactants, as well as Precision Laboratories tank mix adjuvants, colorants and additives. VerdeLNX, a novel line of advanced nutrient products, will be added to the portfolio in early 2024.

“We have a unique opportunity to expand these industry-leading brands with our significant investment in marketing and R&D,” said Casey McDonald, director of marketing and portfolio management.

According to the new company, owned by Lamberti, the operation will benefit from new state-of-the-art manufacturing and vertically integrated technology sourcing. The headquarters of the turf business will remain in Paulsboro, N.J., while manufacturing and warehousing will move to Kenosha, Wis. Precision Laboratories will continue to operate independently with a focus on servicing the global agriculture market.