ARA cancels rental innovation conference set for March

The American Rental Association (ARA) has canceled its Rental Innovation Conference & Exhibits event scheduled for March 9-10, 2022 in Grapevine, Texas.

The in-person event was set to be the first of its kind and was to be two full days of education sessions, networking and exhibits focused on the latest technology and innovations to advance the equipment rental industry. Those who had already registered for the Rental Innovation Conference & Exhibits will receive a full refund.

According to the association, the decision was made due to a variety of factors. The continued spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and both transmission and positivity rates in the Dallas area are currently categorized as “High.” Other factors in the decision included the return of essential travel only restrictions for many large organizations, equipment availability issues, as well as parts and staff shortages.

The ARA said they are evaluating options to deliver the education program portion of the conference at a future event.